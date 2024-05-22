Bluesky users can now slide into those DMs

To kick off a private conversation, users can simply click on the chat icon, which can be found at the bottom of the screen on mobile devices and on the sidebar for desktop users. From there, starting a new chat is as easy as clicking the plus icon on mobile or "New chat" on desktop. Users will need to search for the person they wish to message and hit send once their message is ready.By default, only accounts you follow can send you direct messages. However, you can adjust your settings to allow messages from no one, only people you follow, or all Bluesky users. Users who have been blocked will not be able to send you a message, but those who are muted can. Additionally, you can easily block users directly from the DM feature. If the app indicates a user cannot be messaged, it's possible they have adjusted their settings to only receive messages from those they follow or no one at all.