Bluesky rolls out anti-toxicity features to limit multiple forms of harassment
One of the better alternatives to Twitter, Bluesky has gotten even better thanks to a slew of new anti-toxicity features meant to limit dog-piling and other forms of harassment.
The latest version of Bluesky (1.90) allows users to hide replies on their posts. Although these replies will still be accessible, they will be much less visible since they will be placed behind a “Hidden replies” screen.
More importantly, Bluesky users can now view all the quote posts on a given post. It’s also now possible to detach your original post from someone’s quote post, thus allowing users to maintain control over a thread that you started.
Bluesky says that it’s working on a more permanent solution in the form of a Community Notes-like feature, which should be released in the not-so-distant-future.
Detaching the original post from a quote post | Screenshots credit: Bluesky
Furthermore, Bluesky added a new priority notifications feature that allows users to filter their notifications to only receive updates from people they follow.
Another important change introduced by Bluesky is the way how replies are shown in timelines. Up until now, the app displayed every reply in the Following feed, which means that every reply had the same visibility as a top-level post.
The latest version of Bluesky reduces the frequency of showing replies in the Following feed to only show conversations that involve replies between at least two people that a user follows.
How replies are now displayed | Screenshots credit: Bluesky
Last but not least, when you block the creator of a starter pack or a curational user list, you’ll be filtered out of any lists they create. However, block still have no effect on moderation lists.
Bluesky also says that it’s updating its policies around acceptable list titles and descriptions and will be labeling lists more aggressively.
