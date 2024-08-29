Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Bluesky rolls out anti-toxicity features to limit multiple forms of harassment

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Bluesky rolls out anti-toxicity features to limit multiple forms of harassment
One of the better alternatives to Twitter, Bluesky has gotten even better thanks to a slew of new anti-toxicity features meant to limit dog-piling and other forms of harassment.

The latest version of Bluesky (1.90) allows users to hide replies on their posts. Although these replies will still be accessible, they will be much less visible since they will be placed behind a “Hidden replies” screen.

More importantly, Bluesky users can now view all the quote posts on a given post. It’s also now possible to detach your original post from someone’s quote post, thus allowing users to maintain control over a thread that you started.

Bluesky says that it’s working on a more permanent solution in the form of a Community Notes-like feature, which should be released in the not-so-distant-future.

Bluesky rolls out anti-toxicity features to limit multiple forms of harassment
Detaching the original post from a quote post | Screenshots credit: Bluesky

Furthermore, Bluesky added a new priority notifications feature that allows users to filter their notifications to only receive updates from people they follow.

Another important change introduced by Bluesky is the way how replies are shown in timelines. Up until now, the app displayed every reply in the Following feed, which means that every reply had the same visibility as a top-level post.

The latest version of Bluesky reduces the frequency of showing replies in the Following feed to only show conversations that involve replies between at least two people that a user follows.

Bluesky rolls out anti-toxicity features to limit multiple forms of harassment
How replies are now displayed | Screenshots credit: Bluesky

Last but not least, when you block the creator of a starter pack or a curational user list, you’ll be filtered out of any lists they create. However, block still have no effect on moderation lists.

Bluesky also says that it’s updating its policies around acceptable list titles and descriptions and will be labeling lists more aggressively.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless