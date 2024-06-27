Bluesky introduces "starter packs" to help new users find their community

Image credit — Bluesky

Starter packs can be shared on Bluesky | Image credit — Bluesky





One of the highlights of this feature is its integration with Bluesky's custom feeds. These are algorithmic feeds created by users, offering a personalized way to consume content. Starter packs often include custom feeds alongside recommended accounts, making it even easier to find relevant topics.The introduction of starter packs comes at a time when many users are seeking alternatives to platforms like Twitter. By providing a curated onboarding experience, Bluesky hopes to attract and retain users who are looking for a more tailored and engaging social media experience.To access starter packs, users can either scan a QR code shared by someone or find them directly on the Bluesky platform. The feature is available to all Bluesky users and can be used to discover new accounts, explore custom feeds, and connect with communities of shared interests.With starter packs, Bluesky not only simplifies the onboarding process but also encourages the exploration of a variety of content within the platform. Whether you're new to Bluesky or a long-time user, starter packs should offer a convenient way to connect with like-minded people.