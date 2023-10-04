Blizzard's Warcraft Rumble mobile game launches globally on November 3
Warcraft Rumble is the next game coming from Blizzard. After being soft-launched in a few countries back in August, the game will be ready for primetime next month, Blizzard announced this week.
Fans of the franchise will be happy to know that the global launch of Warcraft Rumble will coincide with this year’s BlizzCon, which is scheduled to take place on November 3.
With Rumble, Blizzard is trying to tap into the huge pool of Warcraft fans, as the game lets them control legendary characters from throughout the franchise’s history, including Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream, Hogger, and more.
More importantly, Blizzard promises an expansive single-player campaign featuring missions that will require strategic skills. Dungeons just like in World of Warcraft will also be a thing in Rumble, along with many other gameplay modes that offer plenty of challenges for players of all skill levels.
On a side note, Blizzard offers players in World of Warcraft the option to unlock and customize seven collectible Minis from Rumble. These can be unlocked by gathering the hidden Rumble Coins and Rumble Foils.
On top of that, players who complete the tutorial in Warcraft Rumble within two weeks of launch will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize the in-game look of both their profiles and armies.
Advertised as the first Warcraft game built from the ground up for mobile, Warcraft Rumble allows players to build and command miniature armies made up of iconic heroes, villains, and creatures from the Warcraft universe.
Each of the game’s heroes comes with specific skills that require different strategies to be successful on the battlefield. Additionally, the game features a variety of gameplay modes, for both solo and PvP players.
