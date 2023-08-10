Blizzard’s Warcraft mobile game has a new name, moves to soft launch
Blizzard’s new Warcraft mobile game was officially unveiled more than a year ago and it’s now one step closer to worldwide launch, the US-based developer announced this week.
Previously known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, the game has been renamed to be shorter and “straight to the point.” Basically, Blizzard dropped the “Arclight” to bring the name more in line with what’s actually happening in the game.
Here are all the most important new features and improvements that have been added/reworked since the start of the game’s closed beta:
Android and iOS users can pre-register on the Warcraft Rumble official site to take part in future soft launches or to be notified of the official launch, but it doesn’t seem like the game offers any rewards for players who pre-register.
On the bright side, the game doesn’t seem to have high requirements. If you’re using an Apple device, you’ll be able to play Warcraft Rumble as long as you have an iPhone 6s or newer running at least iOS 13. Android requirements are a bit more specific: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 / Exynos 8890 and higher, Adreno 612 / Mali-T880 MP12 and higher GPU (graphics processing unit), at least Android 5.1, and 3GB of RAM and higher.
Along with the new name, Blizzard announced that it’s getting ready to enter soft launch phase with a plethora of new and improved features. Starting this week with a short testing in the Philippines, developers will be rolling out access to select regions over the following weeks and months.
- Arclight Surge - revisit familiar maps with a brand-new twist!
- Heroic Campaign - an extra layer of handcrafted difficulty for those up for the challenge!
- New Zones – Darkshore and The Hinterlands make their miniaturized appearance in Warcraft Rumble.
- New Dungeons – familiar foes await (in miniature form!) within Gnomeregan and the Deadmines.
- Leaders and Talents – new talents have been added for every mini, including our newest leader Old Murk-Eye.
- PvP Overhaul – our PvP system has been transformed, and now features seasons with rotating maps and modifiers.
