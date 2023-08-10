Blizzard’s Warcraft mobile game has a new name, moves to soft launch

On the bright side, the game doesn’t seem to have high requirements. If you’re using an Apple device, you’ll be able to play Warcraft Rumble as long as you have an iPhone 6s or newer running at least iOS 13. Android requirements are a bit more specific: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 / Exynos 8890 and higher, Adreno 612 / Mali-T880 MP12 and higher GPU (graphics processing unit), at least Android 5.1, and 3GB of RAM and higher.