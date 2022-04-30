Blizzard to unveil its first Warcraft mobile game on May 3
If we don’t count Hearthstone, which was designed as a desktop-first game and then ported on mobile too, Diablo Immortal would be Blizzard’s first foray into the mobile gaming market. Despite the fans outcry following the game’s reveal at Blizzcon, Diablo Immortal seems to be one of the most anticipated mobile games of the year.
That being said, it looks like Blizzard is betting big on mobile. Although we did have information regarding a possible Warcraft game for mobile device, the US company didn’t confirm the existence of the game until recently.
Not to mention that Blizzard has decided to reconcile with Diablo fans by bringing Immortal to PC as well. However, Diablo Immortal remains a mobile-first title, so the differences between the two versions will mostly be related to controls.
Earlier this week, Blizzard confirmed that the official unveiling of its first Warcraft mobile game is scheduled for May 3 at 10 am PT. We have no idea what to expect, but we don’t rule out the possibility of this being another autobattler in the veins of Teamfight Tactics. We’ll have more news early next week, so stay tuned for more.
