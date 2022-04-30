 Blizzard to unveil its first Warcraft mobile game on May 3 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Blizzard to unveil its first Warcraft mobile game on May 3

Games
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Blizzard to unveil its first Warcraft mobile game on May 3
If we don’t count Hearthstone, which was designed as a desktop-first game and then ported on mobile too, Diablo Immortal would be Blizzard’s first foray into the mobile gaming market. Despite the fans outcry following the game’s reveal at Blizzcon, Diablo Immortal seems to be one of the most anticipated mobile games of the year.

Not to mention that Blizzard has decided to reconcile with Diablo fans by bringing Immortal to PC as well. However, Diablo Immortal remains a mobile-first title, so the differences between the two versions will mostly be related to controls.

That being said, it looks like Blizzard is betting big on mobile. Although we did have information regarding a possible Warcraft game for mobile device, the US company didn’t confirm the existence of the game until recently.

Earlier this week, Blizzard confirmed that the official unveiling of its first Warcraft mobile game is scheduled for May 3 at 10 am PT. We have no idea what to expect, but we don’t rule out the possibility of this being another autobattler in the veins of Teamfight Tactics. We’ll have more news early next week, so stay tuned for more.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung cuts the S22 Ultra, Fold 3, and Flip 3 storage price and throws in free Watch 4
Samsung cuts the S22 Ultra, Fold 3, and Flip 3 storage price and throws in free Watch 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless