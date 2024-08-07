Blackmagic Camera app comes to the iPad and brings new features to the iPhone

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
Blackmagic, famous for its top-notch digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve software, launched the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone last year and recently released an Android version. Now that the Android app is up and running, it seems like Blackmagic is turning its attention back to updating the iOS version.

Support for multiple iPhones and compatibility with iPad


The latest Blackmagic Camera 2.0 update comes packed with new features. One of the big additions is the ability to control multiple iPhones remotely. This means you can use one iPhone as a controller to securely connect to other phones running the Blackmagic Camera app via a wired or Wi-Fi network.

With this feature, you can see all your cameras in a multi-view setup, making it easy to monitor and tweak settings like focus, frame rate, zoom, white balance, shutter angle, and lens choice – either on a single camera or across all connected cameras at once. Plus, it lets you sync all your cameras so they start and stop recording together.

Additionally, the update now allows HD captures at 100fps on the iPhone 15 Pro, boosting the visual quality of your videos. There is also a handy new feature that lets you select multiple clips in the media tab, so you can copy or delete them all at once. This makes it easier to clear space or quickly copy clips to an external drive, streamlining your workflow.

The update also brings general performance and stability tweaks for a smoother, more reliable experience. But the biggest news is that it now supports iPadOS for the first time, letting you make the most of the iPad’s large screen.



Using the iPad as a controller takes advantage of its larger display, making it much easier to keep an eye on multiple cameras. You can either view up to nine cameras at once in a multi-view setup or scroll through each camera individually.

I think it is great that Blackmagic adds iPad support. The larger screens are perfect for editing and fully utilizing all the features that Blackmagic Camera offers.
Tsveta Ermenkova
