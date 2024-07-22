Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
Your older Galaxy phone may get a powered-up camera app thanks to Blackmagic

By
Blackmagic Camera app expands Android support: OnePlus, Xiaomi, more Pixel and Galaxy phones
Last month, Blackmagic, renowned for its top-tier digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve editing software, launched a free camera app for Android. Initially, the app was only compatible with a handful of recent flagship models. But now, it’s expanding to support more devices.

Blackmagic Camera 1.1 for Android adds support for the Pixel 6 series, as well as OnePlus and Xiaomi phones


On Threads, Blackmagic has announced that version 1.1 of its Camera app for Android is now compatible with several new devices, including:


The Blackmagic Camera 1.1 for Android update brings several new features, including HDMI monitoring support, pull focus transition controls, and integration with Blackmagic Cloud for Organizations. This new cloud feature lets you set up groups or teams for quick and easy project sharing.



The update also adds support for 3D LUTs during recording and monitoring, allowing for more advanced color grading. Plus, you can now dim the screen while recording, which is great for low-light situations. Plus, the app now includes image retouching tools like noise reduction and sharpening to enhance your footage. Performance has also been ramped up for a smoother experience.

If you’re eager to check out Blackmagic Camera 1.1 on your device, you can download the update from the Google Play Store.

It’s exciting to see more devices added to the list, and it would be awesome to see even more soon. For instance, foldable phones like the Pixel Fold or Galaxy Z Fold models would be great additions. Their large screens are perfect for editing and taking full advantage of all the features Blackmagic Camera has to offer.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

