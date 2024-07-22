Your older Galaxy phone may get a powered-up camera app thanks to Blackmagic
Last month, Blackmagic, renowned for its top-tier digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve editing software, launched a free camera app for Android. Initially, the app was only compatible with a handful of recent flagship models. But now, it’s expanding to support more devices.
On Threads, Blackmagic has announced that version 1.1 of its Camera app for Android is now compatible with several new devices, including:
The Blackmagic Camera 1.1 for Android update brings several new features, including HDMI monitoring support, pull focus transition controls, and integration with Blackmagic Cloud for Organizations. This new cloud feature lets you set up groups or teams for quick and easy project sharing.
The update also adds support for 3D LUTs during recording and monitoring, allowing for more advanced color grading. Plus, you can now dim the screen while recording, which is great for low-light situations. Plus, the app now includes image retouching tools like noise reduction and sharpening to enhance your footage. Performance has also been ramped up for a smoother experience.
If you’re eager to check out Blackmagic Camera 1.1 on your device, you can download the update from the Google Play Store.
- Google Pixel 6 series (Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro)
- OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12
- Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series
- Xiaomi 13 and 14 series
The Blackmagic Camera app brings digital film camera controls and features right to your phone. | Image credit – Blackmagic Design
It’s exciting to see more devices added to the list, and it would be awesome to see even more soon. For instance, foldable phones like the Pixel Fold or Galaxy Z Fold models would be great additions. Their large screens are perfect for editing and taking full advantage of all the features Blackmagic Camera has to offer.
