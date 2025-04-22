Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Billing surprise? T-Mobile user left puzzled after call about Apple Watch line

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
The logo of T-Mobile on a building.
Ever had a phone call with your carrier that left you more confused than before? One customer thought they were getting a simple billing credit - but what actually happened was something different, leaving them wondering.

T-Mobile user @Pristine_Antelope787 on Reddit is sharing their experience with a recent call to T-Mobile to cancel an Apple Watch cellular line. The representative apparently offered instead of canceling the line, to keep it and instead credit the monthly cost of it. The rep also reassured the customer, reportedly, that none of their services would change.

Maybe it sounded a bit too good to be true, but the customer agreed. However, when the bill arrived, they had to call back in as they didn't see any credits on the bill. The T-Mobile rep they talked to them said that the prior rep didn't do what they said, but instead downgraded one of the other cellular lines the customer had, going from unlimited to 2GB to help them save as much as they would have if they canceled the Apple Watch line.  

The customer suspected this may be a misleading practice and has asked other Redditors if they have experienced similar situations.

Fast forward to today and I called back in as I didn’t see any credits on my bill. The rep I spoke to today explained that the prior rep did not do as she had said. Instead, they downgraded one of my other cellular lines (from unlimited to 2GB) in order to achieve the same “savings” as my original request to cancel the Apple Watch line.
-Pristine_Antelope787 on Reddit, April 2025

Another Redditor advises the customer to file an FCC complaint to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, other Redditors tell the customer to go to a T-Mobile location, as the reps there can cancel service in the store. Others are advising the customer to request an email confirming the offer that was made to them after talking on the phone with a T-Mobile rep, which is also generally a good practice.

It’s worth noting that situations like this aren't necessarily part of any official company policy - but they do pop up from time to time, as anyone familiar with the wireless industry can tell you. Hopefully, the customer is able to get things sorted soon. And as always, getting written confirmation after a phone call is never a bad idea, just to keep things clear on both sides.

We have reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and we'll update this story when we receive the response.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless