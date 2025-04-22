Billing surprise? T-Mobile user left puzzled after call about Apple Watch line
Ever had a phone call with your carrier that left you more confused than before? One customer thought they were getting a simple billing credit - but what actually happened was something different, leaving them wondering.
T-Mobile user @Pristine_Antelope787 on Reddit is sharing their experience with a recent call to T-Mobile to cancel an Apple Watch cellular line. The representative apparently offered instead of canceling the line, to keep it and instead credit the monthly cost of it. The rep also reassured the customer, reportedly, that none of their services would change.
It’s worth noting that situations like this aren't necessarily part of any official company policy - but they do pop up from time to time, as anyone familiar with the wireless industry can tell you. Hopefully, the customer is able to get things sorted soon. And as always, getting written confirmation after a phone call is never a bad idea, just to keep things clear on both sides.
Maybe it sounded a bit too good to be true, but the customer agreed. However, when the bill arrived, they had to call back in as they didn't see any credits on the bill. The T-Mobile rep they talked to them said that the prior rep didn't do what they said, but instead downgraded one of the other cellular lines the customer had, going from unlimited to 2GB to help them save as much as they would have if they canceled the Apple Watch line.
The customer suspected this may be a misleading practice and has asked other Redditors if they have experienced similar situations.
Fast forward to today and I called back in as I didn’t see any credits on my bill. The rep I spoke to today explained that the prior rep did not do as she had said. Instead, they downgraded one of my other cellular lines (from unlimited to 2GB) in order to achieve the same “savings” as my original request to cancel the Apple Watch line.
-Pristine_Antelope787 on Reddit, April 2025
Another Redditor advises the customer to file an FCC complaint to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, other Redditors tell the customer to go to a T-Mobile location, as the reps there can cancel service in the store. Others are advising the customer to request an email confirming the offer that was made to them after talking on the phone with a T-Mobile rep, which is also generally a good practice.
We have reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and we'll update this story when we receive the response.
