Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Better late than never: Samsung Music App now compatible with Galaxy Buds touch controls

By
0comments
Samsung Apps
Better late than never: Samsung Music App now compatible with Galaxy Buds touch controls
Like many other earbuds available today, Samsung's wireless earbuds feature a touchpad supporting various gestures. This includes a touch-and-hold gesture, which can be customized for launching apps like Spotify, activating digital assistants, or adjusting volume levels. However, Samsung's own music app was not fully compatible with the company's wireless earbuds, but that's about to change.

Samsung Music has received an update that finally enables users to launch the app by simply touching and holding the touchpad on their Galaxy Buds earbuds when connected to a Galaxy phone or tablet.

The latest update of the Samsung Music app brings this new functionality. To activate it, first update your app and head to the Galaxy Wearable app. Then follow these steps:

  1. Go to the Galaxy Wearable app
  2. Navigate to Touch Controls
  3. Choose Touch and Hold

From there, you can customize the gesture's function. You also have the option to assign the gesture to either earphone.


For instance, you might set the tap-and-hold gesture on your right earphone to open the Samsung Music app and the same gesture on your left earphone to activate the voice assistant. Plus, remember that this gesture isn't just for launching the assistant; you can also use it to open any other app you like.

It's also worth noting that the tap-and-hold gesture will resume playback from the Samsung Music app in the background, so your activities on your phone or tablet won't be interrupted.

As for why this functionality wasn't available earlier, only Samsung can answer that question. It's possible that Samsung didn't consider its music app to be widely used enough to justify full support. I mean, in today's world, most people rely on apps that stream music directly from the internet, a feature that Samsung Music lacks. While the app does integrate with Spotify, Samsung doesn't have its own streaming service.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless