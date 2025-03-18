Better hurry! You only have a week to take advantage of this T-Mobile Tuesday Starz offer
T-Mobile is currently extending a tempting offer to its customers through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program: users can now get six months of Starz for just $14.99. This limited-time offer allows you to enjoy hit series and blockbuster films at a significantly reduced cost. But, there is a catch, of course.
The deal offers a sweet discount, giving you a premium streaming experience for way less than the regular price. Starz offers original series, popular movies, and more, so viewers can catch up on popular shows or revisit classic films. Additionally, this subscription will let you watch your Starz content ad-free on multiple devices and download for offline viewing.
T-Mobile customers are required to save and redeem this offer through the T-Life app by March 25th, 2025, at 4:59 a.m. ET. The offer is available across the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Note that it's only good to use as a streaming service through the Starz app or website, and not via cable providers.
This T-Mobile Tuesday offer is appealing, especially if you're a Starz fan, as the discounted price is great for trying out the service or catching up on shows. However, note that Starz itself sometimes has other deals, like a year-long subscription for $24 on Starz.com, which might be a better way to go if you want a longer commitment and the best price. But if you prefer a shorter commitment and want to use your T-Mobile Tuesday perk, this six-month offer is a good choice, depending on what you like to watch. Ultimately, the best choice depends on how you plan to use the service and your budget.
T-Mobile's Starz offer gives you access to diverse entertainment, including dramas, comedies, thrillers, and family movies, at a reduced cost. This lets customers explore new content or catch up on favorites without breaking the bank.
Be aware that this offer is only for new Starz subscribers and doesn't include a free trial. It's a special promotion to attract new customers, giving them a chance to experience Starz's offerings at a discounted rate.
T-Mobile has an exclusive offer for Starz fans. | Image credit — PhoneArena
After the first six months, your subscription will auto-renew for another six months at the current price ($45.99 for six months), plus taxes, unless you cancel. The subscription fee is non-refundable and can't be combined with other offers. Just a heads up, the subscription auto-renews, so setting a reminder to cancel if you don't want to continue is super important for managing your costs and avoiding unwanted charges.
