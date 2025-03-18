Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Better hurry! You only have a week to take advantage of this T-Mobile Tuesday Starz offer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
T-Mobile Tuesday Banner
T-Mobile is currently extending a tempting offer to its customers through its T-Mobile Tuesdays program: users can now get six months of Starz for just $14.99. This limited-time offer allows you to enjoy hit series and blockbuster films at a significantly reduced cost. But, there is a catch, of course.

T-Mobile's Starz offer gives you access to diverse entertainment, including dramas, comedies, thrillers, and family movies, at a reduced cost. This lets customers explore new content or catch up on favorites without breaking the bank.

The deal offers a sweet discount, giving you a premium streaming experience for way less than the regular price. Starz offers original series, popular movies, and more, so viewers can catch up on popular shows or revisit classic films. Additionally, this subscription will let you watch your Starz content ad-free on multiple devices and download for offline viewing.

Be aware that this offer is only for new Starz subscribers and doesn't include a free trial. It's a special promotion to attract new customers, giving them a chance to experience Starz's offerings at a discounted rate. 

T-Mobile customers are required to save and redeem this offer through the T-Life app by March 25th, 2025, at 4:59 a.m. ET. The offer is available across the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Note that it's only good to use as a streaming service through the Starz app or website, and not via cable providers.

T-Mobile has an exclusive offer for Starz fans. | Image credit — PhoneArena

After the first six months, your subscription will auto-renew for another six months at the current price ($45.99 for six months), plus taxes, unless you cancel. The subscription fee is non-refundable and can't be combined with other offers. Just a heads up, the subscription auto-renews, so setting a reminder to cancel if you don't want to continue is super important for managing your costs and avoiding unwanted charges.

This T-Mobile Tuesday offer is appealing, especially if you're a Starz fan, as the discounted price is great for trying out the service or catching up on shows. However, note that Starz itself sometimes has other deals, like a year-long subscription for $24 on Starz.com, which might be a better way to go if you want a longer commitment and the best price. But if you prefer a shorter commitment and want to use your T-Mobile Tuesday perk, this six-month offer is a good choice, depending on what you like to watch. Ultimately, the best choice depends on how you plan to use the service and your budget.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless