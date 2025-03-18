Better hurry! You only have a week to take advantage of this T-Mobile Tuesday Starz offer

T-Mobile has an exclusive offer for Starz fans. | Image credit — PhoneArena





T-Mobile

T-Mobile

After the first six months, your subscription will auto-renew for another six months at the current price ($45.99 for six months), plus taxes, unless you cancel. The subscription fee is non-refundable and can't be combined with other offers. Just a heads up, the subscription auto-renews, so setting a reminder to cancel if you don't want to continue is super important for managing your costs and avoiding unwanted charges.ThisTuesday offer is appealing, especially if you're a Starz fan, as the discounted price is great for trying out the service or catching up on shows. However, note that Starz itself sometimes has other deals, like a year-long subscription for $24 on Starz.com, which might be a better way to go if you want a longer commitment and the best price. But if you prefer a shorter commitment and want to use yourTuesday perk, this six-month offer is a good choice, depending on what you like to watch. Ultimately, the best choice depends on how you plan to use the service and your budget.