The best wireless earbuds under $100 - updated September 2021

The best wireless earbuds under $100 at a glance:

Edifier 330NB True Wireless Earbuds

The Edifier 330NB True Wireless earbuds are lightweight and comfortable to wear, plus they come with an IP54 rating so they’re dustproof and waterproof. There are touch controls on each bud, you tap on each bud to answer calls or skip songs, and last but not least, you get 20 hours of battery life from the charging case.

Pros Hybrid ANC with up to 38dB of noise canceling

Hybrid ANC with up to 38dB of noise canceling AI phone calls noise canceling

AI phone calls noise canceling AAC HD high-resolution audio support

AAC HD high-resolution audio support IP54 dustproof and waterproof

IP54 dustproof and waterproof Lightweight and comfortable

Lightweight and comfortable Touch controls Cons Not that cheap

Not that cheap Only 4.5h battery life with ANC on



Anker Soundcore Life P3

The Anker Soundcore Life P3 comes packed full of features. This model features active noise canceling with 6 dedicated microphones, and you can choose from 3 noise-canceling modes. If you like your bass turned up, you’ll love these earbuds - they have 11mm drivers and exclusive BassUp technology.



The sleeping mode is also great - you can use the Soundcore app to create your own custom white noise soundscapes and fall asleep listening to them. And because these buds are so comfortable, your ears won’t ache when you wake up from your nap.

The Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds are IPX5 rated and also support wireless charging. Speaking of charging, the battery on the buds lasts up to 7 hours, and you can get up to 35 hours with the charging case. These are one of the best wireless earbuds in this price range, although they're not strictly cheap.



Pros ANC with 3 modes

ANC with 3 modes BassUp technology

BassUp technology IPX5 rating

IPX5 rating Great battery life

Great battery life Lightweight and comfortable

Lightweight and comfortable Touch controls Cons Not the cheapest out there

Not the cheapest out there Styling is a bit bland







Google - Pixel Buds A-Series

The second generation of Google Pixel Buds cures most of the issues with the first-gen model. These earbuds offer great sound quality, which is the main point when buying headphones, right?



“The overall sound is bright and clean, with lots of detail and a decently wide soundstage. The sound profile seems to place slight emphasis on vocals and bass frequencies, but Pixel Buds still offer versatile audio with rich mids and treble, and surprisingly good clarity up to 90-95% volume.”



This was just an excerpt from our review, and you can check it out in full if you need more details. The Google Pixel Buds also feature something unique - real-time translation. The earbuds work in tandem with your phone to provide two-way interpreting in any of 27 supported languages.

The Google Pixel Buds offer up to 5 hours of listening time and 24 hours with the charging case, and they also support wireless charging. At the moment these are sitting right on the threshold price-wise, so if you want some Google audio goodness to go along with your new Pixel phone, why not pull the trigger on the Pixel Buds.



Pros Comfortable, secure design

Comfortable, secure design Great charging case

Great charging case Strong connection and range

Strong connection and range Great sound and call quality

Great sound and call quality Excellent controls and Google integration

Excellent controls and Google integration Good combined battery life Cons Lack of ambient mode

Read More: Google Pixel Buds review





JLab Audio Epic Air ANC

If battery life is a concern, the JLab Audio Epic Air ANC will get you covered. These are the best wireless earbuds under 100 when it comes to battery life. You can get up to 48 hours of playtime with Bluetooth 5.0 and ANC off, and 12 hours from the earbuds alone.



The JLab Audio Epic Air wireless earbuds are not all battery life and nothing else - they’re packed with features. They feature three microphones on each bud to offer great ANC with BeAware mode.



The charging case is really cool and it supports wireless charging as well. There are several EQ modes in the app, and the buds come equipped with a wear detection sensor, so they turn off automatically when you pull them out.

Last but not least, there are a total of 5 pairs of ear tips in the retail box. 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra long tips, 1 set of cloud foam eartips. The price is again on the threshold but still under the $100 mark.



Pros Amazing battery life

Amazing battery life ANC with BeAware mode

ANC with BeAware mode Wear detection sensor

Wear detection sensor Wireless charging

Wireless charging IP55 rating Cons Not that cheap

Not that cheap Design might not please everyone

Design might not please everyone Charging case is cool but bulky







JBL Endurance Peak II





The JBL Endurance Peak II true wireless headphones are perfect for all of you sporty types out there. These earbuds are waterproof (IPX7) and thanks to the Powerhook technology, they won't fall out during even the most vigorous activity.

And because these are JBLs, the PureBass technology is present, offering the perfect motivation for your workout. The intuitive touch controls allow you to take hands-free calls and access your voice assistant, and the battery life isn't bad either - you can get up to 30 hours of combined autonomy with the charging case.

There are few downsides too - the JBL Endurance Peak II model doesn't support wireless charging, and there's no active noise canceling onboard either. The price is a bit on the limit too but you're getting a great pair of JBLs for your hard-earned money.





Pros Durable design and tight fit

Durable design and tight fit Waterproof (IPX7)

Waterproof (IPX7) Good battery life

Good battery life JBL Pure Bass

JBL Pure Bass Touch controls Cons No ANC

No ANC No wireless charging

No wireless charging Not that cheap







EarFun Free

The EarFun Free name might sound like a dubious Q-tips product but in fact, these earbuds are CES2020 innovation award honorees. The EarFun free earbuds offer a great overall package - they look cool, they’re affordable, and they pack a lot of features.



The dual graphene speakers take care of faithfully reproducing audio, while the MEMS microphone allows you to seamlessly take calls and talk to your cyber slave a.k.a. smart assistant.

The EarFun Free uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and the earbuds can also work in single or twin mode. The list of features goes on - these earbuds are waterproof (IPX7), and the charging case supports wireless charging. The battery life is solid - 30 hours of combined playtime with the charging case.



Pros Attractive design

Attractive design Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7

IPX7 Decent battery life

Decent battery life The price Cons No ANC

No ANC No high-resolution audio support







Skullcandy Dime

If you really want to keep things on the cheap side, the Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a great choice. These things are cheap, maybe the cheapest true wireless earbuds out there even. Yes, there are compromises but for the price, these are great.



The Skullcandy Dime earbuds cover all the basics - they offer 12 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone for calls, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and a cool-looking case to top it all up.

Of course, there’s no active noise canceling, and the build feels plasticky but again, these are shamefully cheap. Plus, you can get them in some really cool colors too - such as sky blue and grassy green.



Pros All the basics

All the basics Shamefully cheap

Shamefully cheap IPX4 Cons No ANC

No ANC No wireless charging

No wireless charging Plasticky

Plasticky Battery life not great







Conclusion





Well, there you have it - the best wireless earbuds under $100. Be sure to check back regularly, as new models pop up like mushrooms after heavy rain. Meanwhile, don’t forget to surf through our other audio picks - you may find something you fancy.





