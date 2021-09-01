The best wireless earbuds under $100 - updated September 2021

The best wireless earbuds under $100 - updated September 20210
You can always check out our best cheap wireless earbuds pick but the thing is, most of the models listed are above the $100 threshold and only cheap when at a discount. This list on the other hand offers you solid options with a retail price under $100, deals on not.
So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best wireless earbuds under $100 and see what’s what.
The best wireless earbuds under $100 at a glance:
- Edifier 330NB True Wireless Earbuds - best overall
- Anker Soundcore Life P3 - best features
- Google - Pixel Buds A-Series - best for Android users
- JLab Audio Epic Air ANC - best battery life
- JBL Endurance Peak II - best sports earbuds
- EarFun Free - best innovative earbuds
- Skullcandy Dime - cheapest wireless earbuds
Edifier 330NB True Wireless Earbuds
I know what you’re thinking, who the hell is Edifier? Let me clear this one for you - yes, it’s a Chinese manufacturer of audio equipment but it’s been on the market for 15 years and in 2011 it acquired the Japanese high-end audio manufacturer STAX.
The Edifier 330NB True Wireless earbuds offer great quality at an amazing price. First, they feature hybrid active noise-canceling technology with a pair of internal and external bidirectional microphones on each bud. The system has been upgraded on the 2021 model and can suppress up to 38db of unwanted sound.
The system works extremely well with phone calls, thanks to the AI algorithms that can distinguish between the caller’s voice and other background noises. Then there’s the AAC HD audio support - these earbuds can output high-resolution audio for your listening pleasure.
Anker Soundcore Life P3
The Anker Soundcore Life P3 comes packed full of features. This model features active noise canceling with 6 dedicated microphones, and you can choose from 3 noise-canceling modes. If you like your bass turned up, you’ll love these earbuds - they have 11mm drivers and exclusive BassUp technology.
The sleeping mode is also great - you can use the Soundcore app to create your own custom white noise soundscapes and fall asleep listening to them. And because these buds are so comfortable, your ears won’t ache when you wake up from your nap.
Google - Pixel Buds A-Series
The second generation of Google Pixel Buds cures most of the issues with the first-gen model. These earbuds offer great sound quality, which is the main point when buying headphones, right?
“The overall sound is bright and clean, with lots of detail and a decently wide soundstage. The sound profile seems to place slight emphasis on vocals and bass frequencies, but Pixel Buds still offer versatile audio with rich mids and treble, and surprisingly good clarity up to 90-95% volume.”
This was just an excerpt from our review, and you can check it out in full if you need more details. The Google Pixel Buds also feature something unique - real-time translation. The earbuds work in tandem with your phone to provide two-way interpreting in any of 27 supported languages.
The Google Pixel Buds offer up to 5 hours of listening time and 24 hours with the charging case, and they also support wireless charging. At the moment these are sitting right on the threshold price-wise, so if you want some Google audio goodness to go along with your new Pixel phone, why not pull the trigger on the Pixel Buds.
Read More: Google Pixel Buds review
JLab Audio Epic Air ANC
If battery life is a concern, the JLab Audio Epic Air ANC will get you covered. These are the best wireless earbuds under 100 when it comes to battery life. You can get up to 48 hours of playtime with Bluetooth 5.0 and ANC off, and 12 hours from the earbuds alone.
The JLab Audio Epic Air wireless earbuds are not all battery life and nothing else - they’re packed with features. They feature three microphones on each bud to offer great ANC with BeAware mode.
The charging case is really cool and it supports wireless charging as well. There are several EQ modes in the app, and the buds come equipped with a wear detection sensor, so they turn off automatically when you pull them out.
Last but not least, there are a total of 5 pairs of ear tips in the retail box. 3 sets of silicone gel tips, 2 extra long tips, 1 set of cloud foam eartips. The price is again on the threshold but still under the $100 mark.
JBL Endurance Peak II
The JBL Endurance Peak II true wireless headphones are perfect for all of you sporty types out there. These earbuds are waterproof (IPX7) and thanks to the Powerhook technology, they won’t fall out during even the most vigorous activity.
And because these are JBLs, the PureBass technology is present, offering the perfect motivation for your workout. The intuitive touch controls allow you to take hands-free calls and access your voice assistant, and the battery life isn’t bad either - you can get up to 30 hours of combined autonomy with the charging case.
There are few downsides too - the JBL Endurance Peak II model doesn’t support wireless charging, and there’s no active noise canceling onboard either. The price is a bit on the limit too but you’re getting a great pair of JBLs for your hard-earned money.
EarFun Free
The EarFun Free name might sound like a dubious Q-tips product but in fact, these earbuds are CES2020 innovation award honorees. The EarFun free earbuds offer a great overall package - they look cool, they’re affordable, and they pack a lot of features.
The dual graphene speakers take care of faithfully reproducing audio, while the MEMS microphone allows you to seamlessly take calls and talk to your cyber slave a.k.a. smart assistant.
The EarFun Free uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and the earbuds can also work in single or twin mode. The list of features goes on - these earbuds are waterproof (IPX7), and the charging case supports wireless charging. The battery life is solid - 30 hours of combined playtime with the charging case.
Skullcandy Dime
If you really want to keep things on the cheap side, the Skullcandy Dime earbuds are a great choice. These things are cheap, maybe the cheapest true wireless earbuds out there even. Yes, there are compromises but for the price, these are great.
The Skullcandy Dime earbuds cover all the basics - they offer 12 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone for calls, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and a cool-looking case to top it all up.
Of course, there’s no active noise canceling, and the build feels plasticky but again, these are shamefully cheap. Plus, you can get them in some really cool colors too - such as sky blue and grassy green.
Conclusion
Well, there you have it - the best wireless earbuds under $100. Be sure to check back regularly, as new models pop up like mushrooms after heavy rain. Meanwhile, don’t forget to surf through our other audio picks - you may find something you fancy.
