Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

The best time to get a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is now!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin 6
The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is the ultimate outdoor and fitness watch for those who love to explore and push their limits. Whether you're a hiker, runner, or cyclist, this watch has everything you need to track your adventures and stay on top of your fitness goals. And if you think that such a gadget is crazy expensive, you're wrong! Especially with the current deal that Amazon is running on this watch. It's 38% off its regular price.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

Premium Multisport GPS Watch, Rugged Design, 47mm, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezels, Black Band
$230 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


One of the best things about the Fenix 6 Pro is its advanced GPS and GLONASS support, which means you'll never get lost on your outdoor adventures. It provides precise and reliable tracking, even in the most challenging environments, so you can focus on enjoying your activities. With all the built-in GPS-enabled workouts for running, cycling, and swimming, you can track your progress and see how far you've come.

Another great thing about the Fenix 6 Pro is its battery life, a sensitive topic when it comes to smartwatches. With up to 14 days in smartwatch mode (28 days in expedition) and up to 10 hours in GPS mode, you don't have to worry about running out of juice on extended outdoor adventures.

The Fenix 6 Pro also has a fantastic 1.3-inch always-on display (transreflective) that is easy to read, even in bright sunlight. And you can customize the watch face and widgets to suit your style and preferences.

Lastly, this watch also keeps you connected to your daily life with smartphone apps and features like text messaging, phone calls, and calendar notifications. So, you never have to miss a beat, even when you're out exploring the great outdoors. If you're serious about your fitness, now's the best time to snatch a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro at a bargain price. Don't hesitate for too long though, deals such as this one don's last forever!

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless