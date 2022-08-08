Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
Keep in mind that because the OnePlus 10T is still a quite new device — not even available yet — there are not too many options out there when it comes to screen protectors. Nevertheless, let’s dive in together and see what we can find.
Jump to:
- Do OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors work with the OnePlus 10T?
- Official OnePlus 10T screen protector
- DAMONDY OnePlus 10T screen protector
- Futanwei OnePlus 10T screen protector
- AISELAN OnePlus 10T screen protector
Do OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors work with the OnePlus 10T?
No. There are differences between the two screens of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T, with the main one being the front-facing camera position.
Official OnePlus 10T screen protector
OnePlus currently offers one official 3D tempered glass screen protector for the OnePlus 10T, which can be pre-ordered starting August 15. The company claims that this screen protector has a 9H hardness glass that has an anti-scratch surface and protects your phone from drops.
DAMONDY OnePlus 10T screen protector
The company claims that this screen protector is case-friendly and made out of tempered glass. Also, it should have an oleophobic coating as its top layer that has an anti-fingerprint effect. Damondy also says that it doesn’t impair the touch screen sensitivity and light transmission too much.
Futanwei OnePlus 10T screen protector
This is yet another tempered glass screen protector for the OnePlus 10T. The company claims it has a 9H hardness, which should provide excellent scratch resistance. This one also has a layer that is anti-fingerprint and should make it pleasant to the touch.
AISELAN OnePlus 10T screen protector
A rounded-edge tempered glass screen protector that also has 9H hardness, which should make it scratch resistant.
