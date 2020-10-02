Best Motorola Razr 5G deals available right now at T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy
A massive $700 discount at T-Mobile with a trade-in
While trade-in offers normally have different levels of discounts you can access with different devices, this particular deal is pretty unusual, letting you shave a whopping 700 bucks off the Razr 5G's list price no matter what phone you plan on leaving behind.
Obviously, there is a list of "qualifying" handsets, so you can't exactly trade anything in, but everything from the modest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and the LG V60 ThinQ is eligible for a one-time $700 bill credit from T-Mobile.
The other devices on the list are Apple's iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max, Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, Note 9, and S10 series, Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, and the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro McLaren, so there's definitely plenty to choose from.
Check out the deal here
Keep in mind that the promotion requires a monthly payment plan and a new line of "eligible" service or a new account altogether.
Up to 50 percent off at AT&T
At first glance, AT&T and T-Mobile's special Razr 5G offers may look pretty similar, but on closer inspection, Ma Bell's fine print reveals some notable differences. For one thing, you will only score the full $700 (or 50 percent) discount from the nation's third-largest wireless service provider if you port in a number from an "eligible third-party carrier" in addition to adding a line and trading in a qualifying device.
Otherwise, customers who don't have a Verizon or T-Mobile phone number to transfer will need to settle for "up to $400 in bill credits" when opening a new line of service and trading something in.
Check out the deal here
AT&T is also not promising the same huge trade-in values as Magenta for handsets like the iPhone 8 or Galaxy S9, but on the bright side, you can get something even for older and humbler devices like the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Galaxy S8, S8+, Google Pixel 2, 2 XL, LG G8 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, Moto Z4, OnePlus 5, and Red Hydrogen One. Unfortunately, it's unclear how much you'll actually be able to shave off the $1,399.99 MSRP with each of the phones accepted by AT&T.
A flat $200 discount at Motorola, up to $300 off at Best Buy
If you don't want to commit to a lengthy, well, contract with either T-Mobile or AT&T, Motorola's official US e-store and Best Buy will let you save 200 bucks with absolutely no strings attached.
Naturally, the unlocked Razr 5G is compatible with all of the nation's major carriers, although if you're thinking of activating the foldable phone on Verizon, you should know the blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network is not actually supported due to the lack of a mmWave chip.
Speaking of carrier activation, Best Buy will unsurprisingly lower the $1,200 price to $1,150 if you agree to take your hot new device to Verizon or AT&T, while new Sprint customers and existing ones looking to add a new line of T-Mobile-supplied service can save another $50 on top of that for a whopping $300 discount total.