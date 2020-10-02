Best Motorola Razr 5G deals available right now at T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy









Technically priced at $1,399.99, the 5G-enabled Razr is also hardly what we'd call affordable, but whether you're interested in purchasing an unlocked or carrier-specific model, you're looking at saving quite a bit of dough straight off the bat sans jumping through (too many) hoops. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about every single Motorola Razr 5G launch deal:

A massive $700 discount at T-Mobile with a trade-in





While trade-in offers normally have different levels of discounts you can access with different devices, this particular deal is pretty unusual, letting you shave a whopping 700 bucks off the Razr 5G's list price no matter what phone you plan on leaving behind.

















Keep in mind that the promotion requires a monthly payment plan and a new line of "eligible" service or a new account altogether.

Up to 50 percent off at AT&T





At first glance, AT&T and T-Mobile's special Razr 5G offers may look pretty similar, but on closer inspection, Ma Bell's fine print reveals some notable differences. For one thing, you will only score the full $700 (or 50 percent) discount from the nation's third-largest wireless service provider if you port in a number from an "eligible third-party carrier" in addition to adding a line and trading in a qualifying device.









Otherwise, customers who don't have a Verizon or T-Mobile phone number to transfer will need to settle for "up to $400 in bill credits" when opening a new line of service and trading something in.













A flat $200 discount at Motorola, up to $300 off at Best Buy





If you don't want to commit to a lengthy, well, contract with either T-Mobile or AT&T, Motorola 's official US e-store and Best Buy will let you save 200 bucks with absolutely no strings attached.









Naturally, the unlocked Razr 5G is compatible with all of the nation's major carriers, although if you're thinking of activating the foldable phone on Verizon, you should know the blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network is not actually supported due to the lack of a mmWave chip.





Speaking of carrier activation, Best Buy will unsurprisingly lower the $1,200 price to $1,150 if you agree to take your hot new device to Verizon or AT&T, while new Sprint customers and existing ones looking to add a new line of T-Mobile-supplied service can save another $50 on top of that for a whopping $300 discount total.