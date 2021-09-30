Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Picks Lenovo Black Friday

Best Lenovo tablets Black Friday 2021 deals

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Lenovo tablets Black Friday 2021 deals
Lenovo is the third largest tablet manufacturer in the world. The company has had a wide range of tablets for a while now and is an established name in this category of devices. Although most of its tablets run Android, some, like the Chromebook Duet, use ChromeOS and offer both tablet and laptop functionality.

The Chinese brand is well-known for some memorable tablets, like the Lenovo Yoga line, which is iconic with its quirky design and has brought lots of success to the company over the years. If you’re looking for a Lenovo tablet, Black Friday 2021 is probably the time when such devices will be the cheapest. Without further ado, here are our Lenovo tablets Black Friday deals expectations. Keep in mind that we will update this article when the shopping event comes.

Jump to:


Lenovo Tab M10 Plus deals



We kick off this list with an affordable Lenovo tablet. The Tab M10 Plus has a nice Full HD 10.3-inch screen and a good looking design. It isn’t the most powerful tablet in the world, with it being powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, but the chip gets the job done. It is offered in both Wi-Fi only and Cellular versions.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

- 10.3-inch Android tablet

$179 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Lenovo Tam M10 Plus also has stereo speakers and a 7,000mAh battery, which is plenty. Expect this tablet to see discounts of up to 40%, making it one of the best Lenovo tablets Black Friday 2021 deals.

Lenovo Tab M8 and Tab M7 deals



The smallest Lenovo tablets, the 3rd Gen M7 and M8, are budget devices that offer great value. As their name suggests, the M8 has an 8-inch LCD screen, while the M7 uses a 7-inch panel. The Lenovo Tab M7 is a pretty basic tablet, with its low-resolution display, an underpowered processor, and Android 11 Go OS, but it is very cheap too. Expect this tablet to be on sale for less than $90 during Black Friday.

Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen

- 8-inch Android tablet

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen

- 7-inch Android Go tablet

$104 99
Buy at BestBuy

As for the Lenovo Tab M8, it has much better specs. It has the same MediaTek Helio processor found in its bigger sibling, the Tab M10 Plus. The Tab M8, compared to the M7, features a nicer display, a better camera, and a larger battery which should get you through the day. This device will probably be offered for less than $100 during the shopping event, which is a bargain.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 and Yoga Tab 13 deals



The most premium tablets Lenovo sells are the Yoga Tab 11 and the Yoga Tab 13. The 11-inch Yoga tablet has a nice FHD+ display with Dolby Vision and a good MediaTek Helio P90T processor. It also has a large battery and 128GB of base storage. Both of these tablets have a ‘Yoga’ design, which has a built-in stand and stylish looks. This tablet could see discounts of up to $100, making it one of the best Lenovo tablets Black Friday deals.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 (2021)

11-inch Android tablet

$319 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 (2021)

- 13-inch Android tablet

$679 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 has a bigger, 13-inch display, and a much better processor - Snapdragon 870. It has a larger battery and 8GB of RAM too. But the 13-inch Yoga is also almost twice the price of its smaller sibling and it has no back camera, which are things you should consider. During Black Friday, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 could see discounts of up to 30%.

Lenovo Tab P11 deals



This Lenovo mid-range tablet offers great value for money. It has a good Snapdragon 662 processor, a nice 11-inch FHD+ display, and a big battery. The Lenovo Tab P11's 13MP camera is rather good too, especially for its price point. It is even better than the one found in the more expensive Yoga tablets. Speaking of price, the Tab P11 could see up to 30% discounts during Black Friday 2021, which will make it an even better deal.

Lenovo Tab P11

- 11-inch Android tablet

$309 99
Buy at BestBuy


Lenovo Chromebook Duet deals



This 2 in 1 device runs ChromeOS, which is a desktop operating system, but what makes it different from a regular laptop is its retractable keyboard. This means that it can also classify as a tablet. The Chromebook Duet also has a built-in stand, which is very convenient for watching movies and videos. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM, and that should be more than enough to run ChromeOS smoothly.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

- 10.1-inch laptop with tablet functionality and ChromeOS

$299
Buy at BestBuy

The Chromebook Duet is pretty affordable and can last up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, which makes it great for students. Expect discounts of around $50 during the shopping event. This discount means that the Chromebook Duet could not only be among the best Lenovo tablets Black Friday deals, but also among the best Chromebook deals.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Dish's new low-cost Boost Mobile 5G phone comes with a year of free unlimited service
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Dish's new low-cost Boost Mobile 5G phone comes with a year of free unlimited service
Suppliers prioritize Apple over Samsung and other manufacturers due to high iPhone 13 demand
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Suppliers prioritize Apple over Samsung and other manufacturers due to high iPhone 13 demand
iPhone 13 fails to Face ID CPAP masks
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iPhone 13 fails to Face ID CPAP masks
Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store
Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Affordable Nokia G300 5G leaks with Snapdragon 480 and triple-camera setup
How to check how many battery cycles is your Apple iPhone battery on
by Victor H.,  27
How to check how many battery cycles is your Apple iPhone battery on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless