We kick off this list with an affordable Lenovo tablet. The Tab M10 Plus has a nice Full HD 10.3-inch screen and a good looking design. It isn’t the most powerful tablet in the world, with it being powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, but the chip gets the job done. It is offered in both Wi-Fi only and Cellular versions.The Lenovo Tam M10 Plus also has stereo speakers and a 7,000mAh battery, which is plenty. Expect this tablet to see discounts of up to 40%, making it one of the best Lenovo tablets Black Friday 2021 deals.The smallest Lenovo tablets, the 3rd Gen M7 and M8, are budget devices that offer great value. As their name suggests, the M8 has an 8-inch LCD screen, while the M7 uses a 7-inch panel. The Lenovo Tab M7 is a pretty basic tablet, with its low-resolution display, an underpowered processor, and Android 11 Go OS, but it is very cheap too. Expect this tablet to be on sale for less than $90 during Black Friday.As for the Lenovo Tab M8, it has much better specs. It has the same MediaTek Helio processor found in its bigger sibling, the Tab M10 Plus. The Tab M8, compared to the M7, features a nicer display, a better camera, and a larger battery which should get you through the day. This device will probably be offered for less than $100 during the shopping event, which is a bargain.The most premium tablets Lenovo sells are the Yoga Tab 11 and the Yoga Tab 13. The 11-inch Yoga tablet has a nice FHD+ display with Dolby Vision and a good MediaTek Helio P90T processor. It also has a large battery and 128GB of base storage. Both of these tablets have a ‘Yoga’ design, which has a built-in stand and stylish looks. This tablet could see discounts of up to $100, making it one of the best Lenovo tablets Black Friday deals.The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 has a bigger, 13-inch display, and a much better processor - Snapdragon 870. It has a larger battery and 8GB of RAM too. But the 13-inch Yoga is also almost twice the price of its smaller sibling and it has no back camera, which are things you should consider. During Black Friday, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 could see discounts of up to 30%.This Lenovo mid-range tablet offers great value for money. It has a good Snapdragon 662 processor, a nice 11-inch FHD+ display, and a big battery. The Lenovo Tab P11's 13MP camera is rather good too, especially for its price point. It is even better than the one found in the more expensive Yoga tablets. Speaking of price, the Tab P11 could see up to 30% discounts during Black Friday 2021, which will make it an even better deal.This 2 in 1 device runs ChromeOS, which is a desktop operating system, but what makes it different from a regular laptop is its retractable keyboard. This means that it can also classify as a tablet. The Chromebook Duet also has a built-in stand, which is very convenient for watching movies and videos. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, which is coupled with 4GB of RAM, and that should be more than enough to run ChromeOS smoothly.The Chromebook Duet is pretty affordable and can last up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, which makes it great for students. Expect discounts of around $50 during the shopping event. This discount means that the Chromebook Duet could not only be among the best Lenovo tablets Black Friday deals, but also among the best Chromebook deals.