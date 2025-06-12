Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The best iOS 26 update? It might just be hiding in this one app

They are not the flashiest iOS 26 features, but they will be the ones I'll use the most.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Lower part of an iPhone displaying a transparent audio player menu with song art behind it.
About a year ago, I decided to move away from Spotify — after years of enjoying the platform — and give Apple Music a try. But if you’re like me and have been using Apple Music for a while, you’ve probably built up a list of quiet annoyances. Meanwhile, Spotify and YouTube Music kept mixing things up (pun intended) with fresh features and a more personalized experience.

Despite enjoying Apple Music’s higher-quality audio and sleek visuals, it often felt like Apple had left the music service behind. But with iOS 26, that finally seems to be changing.

Apple’s music app is getting its most meaningful update in years. It’s not just about catching up though, it’s about making listening feel more personal, more fluid, and more fun, and I am all here for it!

Apple’s smartest move: small changes that make a big difference


At first glance, features like pinning your favorite playlists, albums, or artists to the top of your Library tab might seem minor. But the impact is immediate. You can now quickly return to the music you actually listen to every day without having to scroll, search, or rely on Recently Played (as I have until now).



I can already tell I’ll be spending more time in the Library tab. For example, I have three running playlists, which I will now be able to keep front and center by pinning them. I also found it frustrating when I would lose or forget about a new album or artist that I found, but now this feature finally gives me control over my collection in a way Apple Music never really allowed before.



Then there’s lyrics translation and pronunciation. I’ve always loved listening to music in different languages — even when I have no idea what’s being said. That’s part of the magic for me. But now, with real-time translation, I can dig deeper when a song really grabs me. That said, I don’t always want to know the meaning. Sometimes I find it better to leave things open-ended, the same way I would admire a painting and let my imagination fill in the blanks.



As for the pronunciation feature — I’m absolutely using that! I’ve never been great at remembering lyrics, and this feels like the perfect cheat code. It reminds me of the old anime intros I grew up with, where the on-screen lyrics made it easy to sing along, even if I didn’t know the language. Now I get to bring that same feeling to the music I love today, and maybe remember the words this time.

Recommended Stories

AutoMix didn’t make me leave Spotify, but it’s making me stay with Apple Music



My switch from Spotify to Apple Music wasn’t driven by any single killer feature — at the time, it was more about circumstance and curiosity. A few friends had set up a family account on Apple Music, which made the subscription more affordable. And honestly, after years of using Spotify, I just wanted a change of pace.

That, and Spotify’s “Go to Radio” recommendations had become painfully off. I’d play one song I liked, hit Radio, and end up in a totally unrelated genre rabbit hole that didn’t reflect my tastes at all. The Spotify DJ was still solid, but outside of that, the magic had faded a bit.

So I gave Apple Music a shot, and iOS 26’s AutoMix is the first feature that’s truly made me feel like I didn’t downgrade. This almost makes up for the lack of song continuation between my Mac and iPhone (Apple, what the hell?!?!).

AutoMix uses Apple Intelligence to transition between songs like a real DJ, matching beats and stretching tempo to keep the flow going. It’s not just a basic cross-fade like Spotify’s. The transitions sounded organic, even elegant. DJ’s have long been using such a feature on their mixers, although it’s somewhat frowned upon from what I understand — but for personal enjoyment? Oh yeah, sign me up!

This isn’t something I knew I needed. But now that I know it’s coming, it has me excited about using Apple Music.

The visual glow up doesn’t hurt either



Another subtle eye candy update is the full-screen animated album art on the lock screen. A single tap expands the current track’s artwork, turning your iPhone into a living canvas.

It’s a feature that was already available in the Apple Music app itself, but I am happy that it will now be visible on my lock screen too. Undoubtedly a small touch, but it does tie into Apple’s broader Liquid Glass design, which makes the entire interface feel more layered and immersive.

Yes, this should have happened sooner



A lot of these features feel like they’re arriving late. Pinning music is such a basic feature that it feels crazy we didn’t have it until now. Real-time lyric translations is also pretty essential for streaming music. Even AutoMix, while slick, enters a space Spotify and YouTube Music have already explored.

It’s fair to ask why Apple Music, a flagship service in one of the world’s largest ecosystems, didn’t get these tools earlier.

Obviously, we didn’t have to wait until 2025 to get these features, but Apple is doing its best to draw everyone’s attention away from the fact that it is going through a tough spot right now. The company is being heavily criticized for lagging behind the competition, especially after overpromising and underdelivering on AI last year (also known as lying).

Still, better late than never, especially when the result is this polished.

It’s good to see Apple Music finally hit its stride. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take another three years to get smart shuffle, which wasn’t one of the new additions the company revealed at WWDC.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless