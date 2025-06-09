Best Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals: what to expect
Check out the pre-order deals and bonuses you can expect if Samsung announces its latest Galaxy Watch 8 series this July.
This July is shaping up to be an exciting month for Samsung fans. According to the rumor mill, the tech giant will hold an Unpacked event where it'll announce its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Rumors also suggest that Samsung will unveil its new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, at the same event. So, July will be a great time to upgrade your smartwatch game by pre-ordering one of Samsung's latest and greatest timepieces. The company is famous for its generous pre-order promos, and we'll probably see some incredible offers and bonuses on the Galaxy Watch 8 series, too.
But how much can you anticipate saving on a new Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch 8 Classic? Well, let's see what Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals we can expect below.
Possible Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deals
Judging by the pre-order offer Samsung had on the Galaxy Watch 7 last year, expect to be able to save up to $250 on the Galaxy Watch 8 with a trade-in. Last year, Samsung also offered its latest smartwatch with a free band, allowing early birds to save up to an additional $69.99. Chances are it may have a similar offer that lets you snag a Galaxy Watch 8 with a free band.
That being said, we expect to see a sweet Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deal on Amazon, too. Last year, the retailer tossed in a free band when pre-ordering the latest Galaxy Watch 7. In addition, buyers got to enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited free for three months.
Expected Galaxy Watch 8 Classic pre-order deals
While there wasn’t a Classic model last year, Samsung did release one with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. We believe the company may offer a similar Galaxy Watch 8 Classic pre-order deal to the one it had for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If that’s the case, you could save up to $250 with an eligible trade-in and even score a free Fabric Band.
