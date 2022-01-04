Notification Center

www.phonearena.com
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

Accessories Picks

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases

Rado Minkov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
Are you interested in getting some extra protection for the Galaxy S21 FE, now that the Samsung mid-ranger is finally official and available starting January 11?

You've come to the right place, as here we'll continuously add the best Galaxy S21 FE cases available to get right now.

Best Galaxy S21 FE cases, summarized:

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Clear Standing Cover


Galaxy S21 FE 5G Clear Standing Cover

Shock-absorbing, transparent, with a built-in kickstand

$29 99
Buy at Samsung

Let's start with a simple and practical one. You get unobtrusive protection, as well as a kickstand, for hands-free video calls and movie watching. This case's shock-absorbing TPU bumper should keep your phone safe from the occasional drop, while its polycarbonate back will protect the S21 FE from daily wear and tear, such as scratches.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Silicone Cover


Galaxy S21 FE 5G Silicone Cover

Silky matte finish, soft to the touch

$29 99
Buy at Samsung

If you didn't get the Galaxy S21 FE color you wanted, or you just want to spice things up a bit, you can't go wrong with this simple but efficient case. It's available in black, white, lavender, coral and olive, and will protect your phone's back and sides from daily wear and tear.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G S View Cover


Galaxy S21 FE 5G S View Cover

Has protection against microbial growth, enables S View

$49 99
Buy at Samsung

If you want something more visually striking, Samsung's S View Cover should do the trick. Stylish and available in four colors, this cover enables S View on your S21 FE, which is essentially a vertical strip of shortcuts you can access at anytime, while the cover is closed and most of your phone is protected.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Clear Slim Strap Cover


Galaxy S21 FE 5G Clear Slim Strap Cover

Strengthened protection from shocks with a hybrid PC safeguarding the rear, along with a flexible TPU bumper around all four sides

$29 99
Buy at Samsung

According to Samsung, this case delivers strengthened protection from shocks, meaning drops. Its design is see-through, so you can experiment with mixing different colors here, and, of course, this case's signature feature is the strap on the back. With it, you can comfortably and securely hold your phone for long periods of time, plus it's bound to prevent accidental drops.

Stay tuned for more quality Galaxy S21 FE cases as they become available! In the meantime, you may also find interesting:


Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$699 Special Samsung $312 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless