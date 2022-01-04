Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases





Galaxy S21 FE 5G Clear Standing Cover









Let's start with a simple and practical one. You get unobtrusive protection, as well as a kickstand, for hands-free video calls and movie watching. This case's shock-absorbing TPU bumper should keep your phone safe from the occasional drop, while its polycarbonate back will protect the S21 FE from daily wear and tear, such as scratches.





Galaxy S21 FE 5G Silicone Cover









If you didn't get the Galaxy S21 FE color you wanted, or you just want to spice things up a bit, you can't go wrong with this simple but efficient case. It's available in black, white, lavender, coral and olive, and will protect your phone's back and sides from daily wear and tear.





Galaxy S21 FE 5G S View Cover









If you want something more visually striking, Samsung's S View Cover should do the trick. Stylish and available in four colors, this cover enables S View on your S21 FE, which is essentially a vertical strip of shortcuts you can access at anytime, while the cover is closed and most of your phone is protected.





Galaxy S21 FE 5G Clear Slim Strap Cover









According to Samsung, this case delivers strengthened protection from shocks, meaning drops. Its design is see-through, so you can experiment with mixing different colors here, and, of course, this case's signature feature is the strap on the back. With it, you can comfortably and securely hold your phone for long periods of time, plus it's bound to prevent accidental drops.





