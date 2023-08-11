Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Best Buy's anniversary sale brings a lot of exciting items at discounted prices

Happy birthday, Best Buy! The retailer celebrates its 70th jubilee this year. Like any other birthday celebration, this one comes with some awesome gifts. Well, not so much gifts as tempting discounts, but that’s still exciting, right?

As you might expect, there are deals across various categories, including mobile tech. You can find plenty of offers on your favorite items, such as the Apple AirPods Max, or get the chance to treat a beloved family member with a brand-new phone. Whatever you might be needing at a discounted price right now, PhoneArena is here to give you the best of the best Best Buy deals, sparing you the need to browse all offers yourself, which might be very time-consuming.

Before we begin, we suggest you check out our top three suggestions that are available at a discounted price during Best Buy’s anniversary sale:

Snatch the Google Pixel 7 Pro at $200 off at Best Buy!

Whether you activate today or later, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a tempting $200 of its price tag. But wait! You can save even more if you have an eligible device you can trade in. The retailer can give you an additional up to $500 off the phone's price tag with a select trade-in.
$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods Max: $50 off at Best Buy

Touch upon Apple headphone perfection in its purest form and save $50 in the process. The incredible Apple AirPods Max are available at $50 off their price tag during Best Buy's anniversary sale. Get them and enjoy your savings!
$50 off (10%)
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) at $105 off

If you need a compact tablet by Samsung that won't break the bank, we suggest you check out the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The device comes with 64GB of internal storage space at this price. Get it and enjoy your savings.
$105 off (30%)
$244 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy


Top Best Buy anniversary phone deals

Best Buy celebrates its 70th birthday with incredible deals on some of the hottest phones. While the merchant didn’t throw compelling bargains on foldable perfection in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5, it did launch a sale on other 2023-released phones. For example, you can find a tempting Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal with massive storage. Without further ado, we invite you to check out the greatest phone deals available right now at Best Buy.

Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: save $100 now

Best Buy offers the super-premium Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with a subscription to Verizon at $100 off its price tag. The device comes at $36.11/mo right now. If you wish to take advantage of some truly astounding discounts, you can opt to trade in an eligible device to receive up to $1000 off your new phone.
$100 off (7%)
$1299 96
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 13: save $50 at Best Buy

Save $50 on your new iPhone 13 during Best Buy's anniversary sale. The offer only applies if you activate today. If you opt to spare an eligible device, you can reduce the price tag of this bad boy even more. Get it now and enjoy your savings.
$50 off (7%)
$679 99
$729 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Mini: now $50 off at Best Buy

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini also sees a $50 discount at Best Buy for the retailer's anniversary sale. If you wish to get a more compact and easy-to-use device, you might want to check this deal out. The phone is fully unlocked and is available at a discounted price with activation today.
$50 off (8%)
$579 99
$629 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone SE (2022) (3rd Generation): now $25 off its price tag

The affordable iPhone SE (3rd Gen) is now $25 off its price tag at Best Buy. Activation today is required. It comes with 64GB of internal storage space. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more on this phone.
$25 off (6%)
$404 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) is $200 off at Best Buy

Best Buy's anniversary sale has the Pixel 7 Pro at $200 off its price tag. The device is available with a subscription for the major carriers. If you wish to save even more, Best Buy allows you to save an additional up to $500 on the Google smartphone with an eligible trade-in. The offer applies to the Pixel 7 Pro in all color variants.
$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Google Pixel 7 is also available at a tempting discount

The non-pro Google Pixel 7 is also available with an exciting discount. The device now comes at $150 off its price tag on Best Buy. It's fully unlocked and comes with a subscription plan for the major carriers. All color variants are available with the same discount.
$151 off (25%)
$449
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at $100 off its price tag

The new Motorola Edge+ (2023) with a massive 512GB of internal storage is also available at a discounted price. You can get it now at $100 off its price tag on Best Buy. Trading in an eligible device allows you to save even more.
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Scoop up the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at $100 off its price tag

Best Buy sells the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at $100 off its price tag right now. The deal applies to both color variants. The phone comes with 256GB of internal storage space. You get one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy


Top Best Buy anniversary tablet deals

What if you don’t really need a smartphone right now? Well, Best Buy has got you covered! The retailer has thrown in some exciting deals on various tablets, too. For example, we found a $100 discount on the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation). In case you’re looking for something bigger, why not consider getting the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+? It’s now available at $330 off its price tag and has a keyboard case! Check out the other deals we managed to find for you.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation): save $60 on the 64GB configuration

Grab a portable, lightweight, and powerful tablet by Apple and save $60 right now. The device with 64GB of internal storage is sold at $60 off its price tag during Best Buy's anniversary sale. You also get three months of Apple TV for free and other perks with your purchase.
$60 off (18%)
$269 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th Generation): save $50 on the 64GB configuration

The latest generation Apple iPad is also available at a discounted price. The 64GB configuration now comes at $50 off its price tag. If you trade in an eligible device, you can save up to $300 more. All color variants are currently discounted
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 5th Gen Apple iPad Air is also discounted right now

Don't miss out! The latest Apple iPad Air is also available at a discounted price during Best Buy's anniversary sale. The device comes at $100 off its price tag. But that's not all! You can trade in an eligible device and save an additional up to $300!
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): save $100!

If you need something even more compact than the regular Apple iPad, why not consider the Apple iPad Mini? The 6th Gen version with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity now comes at $100 off its price tag. The Wi-Fi-only variant is also available at a lower price. Get it today with 256GB of internal storage and save big!
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Surface Pro 7+ with Black Type Cover comes at $330 off its price tag

Take advantage of the stunning offer on the Surface Pro 7+ with a keyboard included. The device now comes at $330 off its price tag for Best Buy's anniversary sale. Get it today with 128GB of SSD storage and enjoy your savings!
$330 off (35%)
$599 99
$929 99
Buy at BestBuy

Don't miss out: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now comes at $105 off!

Snatch the super compact and versatile Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and save big right now. Best Buy has thrown an exciting deal on the item with 64GB of internal storage. You can get it at that incredible price only in the Oxford Gray color. Don't forget to trade in an eligible device if you wish to save even more.
$105 off (30%)
$244 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Top Best Buy anniversary smartwatch deals

If you’re a true tech enthusiast, you might appreciate getting a new and exciting wearable to adorn your wrist. We’ve got great news for you! You can now get the Apple Watch Series 8 at a discounted price with a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+, a gift worth $39.96. The Google Pixel Watch is also available at a lower price right now. Check out all proposals we have in store for you.

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS only): save $70 now

The Apple Watch Series 8 now comes with an exciting discount! You can save $70 on the device with GPS connectivity. Get it now at Best Buy, and you'll receive four months of FREE Apple Fitness+.
$70 off (16%) Gift
$359 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS + cellular): save $70 now

By the way, the Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS and cellular connectivity also comes at a discounted price at Best Buy during its anniversary sale. Get the device now if you wish to take advantage of a FREE four-month subscription to Apple Fitness+, a gift worth $39.96. Trading in an eligible device allows you to save an additional up to $125 on the new smartwatch.
$70 off (13%) Gift
$459 99
$529 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $30 off at Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE (40mm) with GPS connectivity now sees a $30 discount at Best Buy and comes with a four-month free subscription plan to Apple Fitness+. So, if you're on a tight budget but want your new smartwatch to bear the Apple logo, consider getting this wearable.
$30 off (12%) Gift
$219
$249
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS+cellular): save $30 at Best Buy

Incidentally, the Apple Watch SE with GPS and cellular connectivity also comes at a tempting $30 off its price tag. If you wish to get it at a lower price, consider trading in an eligible device! The wearable comes with 4 months of FREE Apple Fitness+
$30 off (9%) Gift
$299 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Don't miss out: Garmin - Forerunner 245 GPS is $70 off at Best Buy

The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS can now be yours for $70 less at Best Buy. So, if you're a marathon enthusiast (or simply like running), you might want to check out this deal. The offer applies to the wearable with the Berry and Slate band colors.
$70 off (26%)
$199 99
$269 99
Buy at BestBuy

Grab the Google Pixel Watch at $80 off on Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch is now available at $80 off its price tag on Best Buy. If you wish to complete your Pixel ecosystem, now's your chance to do it and score big savings. Get the 41mm smartwatch with LTE connectivity and save
$80 off (20%)
$319 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy


Top Best Buy anniversary headphones deals

How about some new headphones? Depending on what you look for in a pair of wireless headphones, you might appreciate the deal we came across for the premium Apple AirPods Max. If you’re not keen on paying too much for a new pair of quality headphones, you might like the Sony WHXB910N. They’re now available at $100 off!

Best Buy slashes $50 off Apple AirPods Max's price tag

Get the Apple AirPods Max now and save $50 at Best Buy. The premium headphones boast the Apple H1 chipset to easily pair with your Apple devices. They feature Transparency Mode and ANC. Get them now and save
$50 off (10%)
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds: $50 off at Best Buy

You can now get the Beats Studio Buds at $50 off at Best Buy. The headphones have an integrated Apple H1 chipset to easily pair with your Apple devices. They deliver up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. Using the charging case allows you to squeeze in as much as 24 hours of playtime.
$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony WHXB910N: $100 off at Best Buy

Sony's Sony WHXB910N are now available at a lower price on Best Buy. The headphones come with four months of FREE Amazon Music Unlimited. Get them today and enjoy your savings.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony WF-C700N: now $30 off at Best Buy

The Sony WF-C700N are also available at Best Buy with a tempting discount during its anniversary sale. Get them today at $30 off. They're versatile and deliver up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge.
$30 off (25%)
$89 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds Live: now $60 cheaper at Best Buy

Take advantage of this awesome chance to complete your Samsung Galaxy ecosystem with the Galaxy Buds Live. They're now $60 cheaper at Best Buy during its anniversary sale. Get them and enjoy your savings.
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

