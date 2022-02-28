Best Buy is running a huge sale on Lenovo Smart Clocks (standard and 'essential') right now

Best Buy is running a huge sale on Lenovo Smart Clocks (standard and 'essential') right now0
Basic isn't the same thing as rudimentary in this particular case, mind you, as the Lenovo Smart Clock family is designed to satisfy one specific (and fairly simple) need. As the name suggests, you're looking at devices expressly meant to show you the time first and foremost while obviously also doing alarms, news briefings, and even playing music.
The already budget-friendly second-gen "regular" Smart Clock and first-gen Smart Clock Essential are even cheaper than usual today only, fetching $44.99 and $24.99 respectively at Best Buy to undercut Amazon's aptly named Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock.
Of course, it's not really fair to compare that Alexa-enabled smart speaker sporting a so-called "LED clock display" with a device carrying a 4-inch color touchscreen. Even the non-color display of the ultra-affordable Smart Clock Essential is impressively large, bright, and easy to read, so as long as you don't have a problem choosing Google Assistant over Alexa, there's no objective reason to go with Amazon right now.
Don't forget that you'll need to hurry to score any of the $25 discounts available across the board on a Smart Clock Essential in a single Soft Touch Gray color, a non-Essential Smart Clock 2 in Heather Grey and Abyss Blue hues, and a second-gen Smart Clock in the same flavors bundled with a wireless charging dock at $64.99.
