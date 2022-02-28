Best Buy is running a huge sale on Lenovo Smart Clocks (standard and 'essential') right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Basic isn't the same thing as rudimentary in this particular case, mind you, as the Lenovo Smart Clock family is designed to satisfy one specific (and fairly simple) need. As the name suggests, you're looking at devices expressly meant to show you the time first and foremost while obviously also doing alarms, news briefings, and even playing music.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Smart Display with Google Assistant, Soft Touch Gray $24 99 $49 99 Expired Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 4-Inch Color Touchscreen, Heather Grey $44 99 $69 99 Expired Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant, 4-Inch Color Touchscreen, Abyss Blue $44 99 $69 99 Expired Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Dock Smart Display with Google Assistant, 4-Inch Color Touchscreen $64 99 $89 99 Expired









Of course, it's not really fair to compare that Alexa-enabled smart speaker sporting a so-called "LED clock display" with a device carrying a 4-inch color touchscreen. Even the non-color display of the ultra-affordable Smart Clock Essential is impressively large, bright, and easy to read, so as long as you don't have a problem choosing Google Assistant over Alexa , there's no objective reason to go with Amazon right now.





Don't forget that you'll need to hurry to score any of the $25 discounts available across the board on a Smart Clock Essential in a single Soft Touch Gray color, a non-Essential Smart Clock 2 in Heather Grey and Abyss Blue hues, and a second-gen Smart Clock in the same flavors bundled with a wireless charging dock at $64.99.

