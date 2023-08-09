Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Best Buy throws an amazing deal on the powerful OnePlus 11

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy throws an amazing deal on the powerful OnePlus 11
Want to lay your hands on one of the best flagship phones of 2023 that doesn’t actually cost an arm and a leg? Well, you might want not to leave things to luck. Instead, consider getting the incredible OnePlus 11, which now comes with a tempting $200 discount at Best Buy.

To top this amazing deal off, Best Buy decided to make things even more exciting for those who opt to trade in an eligible device. However, we’d like to point out that this deal only applies if with activation today. In case you don’t feel like jumping through all the hoops to take advantage of the exclusive offer, OnePlus also has an ongoing deal for its flagship, selling it at $50 off before trade-ins.

Get the OnePlus 11 and save big at Best Buy with activation today

OnePlus' breathtaking flagship phone of 2023 can now be yours at Best Buy with an incredible $200 discount. The phone is available with 256GB of storage. The offer only applies if you activate today. The OnePlus 11 is sold with a carrier plan by AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Trading in an eligible device allows you to save even more.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 11 comes at a discounted price at OnePlus, too

The OnePlus store has an exciting proposal for the OnePlus 11, too. The phone sells for $50 off its price tag and comes with a SUPERVOOC 125W power adapter. You save up to $500 and a guaranteed $100 instant trade-in credit by sparing an eligible device. Also, students can get an additional 15% off by verifying their student status. If you shop via the OnePlus App, you can use a coupon to save an additional $50 off your phone.
$50 off (6%) Gift
$749 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus


The OnePlus 11 is one of the best attempts at flagship phone creation the brand has ever attempted, and the strife for perfection is evident. The phone scores a lot of points in the display game, showcasing a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display. It’s curved at the sides and has a great dynamic refresh rate that peaks at 120Hz. However, the beast doesn’t have as bright a display as its main competitors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In a typical flagship phone fashion, you get the fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on this powerhouse, ensuring the phone works like a horse. Indeed, aided by the 16GB RAM, it’s ideal for a variety of applications, including gaming. Then again, don’t expect too much from the device when playing incredibly demanding titles at maxed-out settings.

There’s a lot to say about the beast’s non-typical camera design. OnePlus ensures its flagship catches the eye by adding a quad camera to the back of the device, positioning it in a circular fashion. As for photo and video quality, you can expect to shoot impressive photos with your phone, even when it’s dark outside.

The company went above and beyond with it’s battery. The device has a big 5,000mAh battery that charges with lighting speeds. You can actually fill up the tank in just 30 mins! So, as you can see, this smartphone deservedly earned a place on our list of the best phones in 2023. Get it while you can at this incredible discount and enjoy your savings.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless