Best Buy throws an amazing deal on the powerful OnePlus 11
Want to lay your hands on one of the best flagship phones of 2023 that doesn’t actually cost an arm and a leg? Well, you might want not to leave things to luck. Instead, consider getting the incredible OnePlus 11, which now comes with a tempting $200 discount at Best Buy.
To top this amazing deal off, Best Buy decided to make things even more exciting for those who opt to trade in an eligible device. However, we’d like to point out that this deal only applies if with activation today. In case you don’t feel like jumping through all the hoops to take advantage of the exclusive offer, OnePlus also has an ongoing deal for its flagship, selling it at $50 off before trade-ins.
There’s a lot to say about the beast’s non-typical camera design. OnePlus ensures its flagship catches the eye by adding a quad camera to the back of the device, positioning it in a circular fashion. As for photo and video quality, you can expect to shoot impressive photos with your phone, even when it’s dark outside.
The company went above and beyond with it’s battery. The device has a big 5,000mAh battery that charges with lighting speeds. You can actually fill up the tank in just 30 mins! So, as you can see, this smartphone deservedly earned a place on our list of the best phones in 2023. Get it while you can at this incredible discount and enjoy your savings.
The OnePlus 11 is one of the best attempts at flagship phone creation the brand has ever attempted, and the strife for perfection is evident. The phone scores a lot of points in the display game, showcasing a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display. It’s curved at the sides and has a great dynamic refresh rate that peaks at 120Hz. However, the beast doesn’t have as bright a display as its main competitors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
In a typical flagship phone fashion, you get the fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on this powerhouse, ensuring the phone works like a horse. Indeed, aided by the 16GB RAM, it’s ideal for a variety of applications, including gaming. Then again, don’t expect too much from the device when playing incredibly demanding titles at maxed-out settings.
