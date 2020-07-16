iOS Apple Apps Deals

The best Apple News+ deal yet is good for both new and returning subscribers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 16, 2020, 7:17 AM
The best Apple News+ deal yet is good for both new and returning subscribers
March 2019 was supposed to mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Apple, a once hardware-focused company that aimed to expand the popularity and profitability of its services catalog with the introduction of News+, TV+, and Arcade software platforms.

Apple News+ was the only one of the three that actually became commercially available shortly after its official announcement, but despite a seemingly successful debut, the subscription-based service offering unlimited digital access to more than 300 magazines and a bunch of top newspapers in exchange for $9.99 a month, quickly lost steam.

While the standard 1-month free trial sounds like it should generally be enough to give you an idea if the subscription is actually worth paying for afterwards, Apple and Best Buy appear to have joined forces in an attempt to boost the undoubtedly modest user numbers. You don't need to jump through any hoops or meet some kind of convoluted special requirements to claim probably the greatest Apple News+ deal yet.

Check out the deal here



All you have to do is order your very own extended 4-month trial on Best Buy's website, and according to MacRumors, a set of easy-to-follow instructions to redeem the cool freebie will be emailed at the address listed in your Bestbuy.com account after checking out without spending a dime.

According to the same aforementioned publication, the special offer is good for people who've subscribed to Apple News+ in the past before ditching the service in addition to all-new users, which are usually privileged and prioritized in this type of promotional situation.

In case you're wondering, Apple News+ reportedly jumped from 0 to an impressive 200,000 or so subscribers in just a couple of days back in the spring of 2019, failing however to "materially increase" its paid user base after that initial boost. Of course, a large chunk of those 200,000 people may have also left the platform at the end of their free trials, but that doesn't mean the service is completely undesirable. 

In fact, our in-depth review found the content library to be quite extensive and the user interface refreshingly simple yet pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate. All in all, we really can't think of a reason why you shouldn't at least give Apple News+ a try if you use an iPhone or iPad. Just remember you will be automatically charged the standard $9.99 a month at the end of the extended trial period if you don't cancel your subscription before that.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon's newest round of killer microSD card deals offers massive discounts of up to $267
Popular stories
Here's how you can get the hot new LG Aristo 5 for free from T-Mobile
Popular stories
Woot has several Amazon devices on sale at killer prices, including a crazy cheap Fire tablet
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets a massive $550 discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon
Popular stories
Google trolls Nest fans, announces The Daily Special, a month's worth of sales

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless