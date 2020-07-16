The best Apple News+ deal yet is good for both new and returning subscribers





Apple News+ was the only one of the three that actually became commercially available shortly after its official announcement, but despite a seemingly successful debut, the subscription-based service offering unlimited digital access to more than 300 magazines and a bunch of top newspapers in exchange for $9.99 a month, quickly lost steam.





While the standard 1-month free trial sounds like it should generally be enough to give you an idea if the subscription is actually worth paying for afterwards, Apple and Best Buy appear to have joined forces in an attempt to boost the undoubtedly modest user numbers. You don't need to jump through any hoops or meet some kind of convoluted special requirements to claim probably the greatest Apple News+ deal yet.













All you have to do is order your very own extended 4-month trial on Best Buy's website, and according to MacRumors , a set of easy-to-follow instructions to redeem the cool freebie will be emailed at the address listed in your Bestbuy.com account after checking out without spending a dime.





According to the same aforementioned publication, the special offer is good for people who've subscribed to Apple News+ in the past before ditching the service in addition to all-new users, which are usually privileged and prioritized in this type of promotional situation.





In case you're wondering, Apple News+ reportedly jumped from 0 to an impressive 200,000 or so subscribers in just a couple of days back in the spring of 2019, failing however to "materially increase" its paid user base after that initial boost. Of course, a large chunk of those 200,000 people may have also left the platform at the end of their free trials, but that doesn't mean the service is completely undesirable.





In fact, our in-depth review found the content library to be quite extensive and the user interface refreshingly simple yet pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate. All in all, we really can't think of a reason why you shouldn't at least give Apple News+ a try if you use an iPhone or iPad. Just remember you will be automatically charged the standard $9.99 a month at the end of the extended trial period if you don't cancel your subscription before that.



