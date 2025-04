These are the best budget deals of the week under $50 at Amazon

Best bargain deals of the week on headphones and speakers





Soundcore V30i by Anker headphones now at 27% off $13 off (27%) Snatch an excellent deal on the Soundcore V30i on-ear headphones now at Amazon. Save big on these headphones which offer an ergonomic design, plenty of bass, and cool looks. Buy at Amazon Save big on the JBL 510BT over-ear headphones at Amazon $10 off (25%) Spending 25% less on a pair of JBL headphones is quite the find. The JBL 510BT come in four color options and deliver strong bass, classic design and are comfortable to wear too. Their 40 hour battery life is more than welcome too. Buy at Amazon

The JBL Go 3 portable speaker is now a steal at Amazon $10 off (25%) Getting ready for summer travels? The JBL Go 3 is the perfect companion, with its large for its size sound output and quality build. It is also an excellent fashion accessory, available in 12 color options, all of which are now having a 25% discount. Buy at Amazon Amazon's Echo Pop Alexa smart speaker with a 25% discount $10 off (25%) This mini smart speaker offers four color options that are now having a 25% slash in price. With Amazon Alexa, it can connect to all your other smart tech seamlessly. Buy at Amazon

Best bargain deals of the week on home security cameras

Blink Doorbell with Sync Module 2 now a bargain at Amazon $35 off (50%) This smart camera doorbell comes in two colors, features two-way audio feed and HD quality video. At 50% off including the module, this offer is irresistible. The system supports the Amazon Alexa and Apple Home apps, which is important. Buy at Amazon The newest Blink Outdoor 4 camera is 50% off right now $50 off (50%) Combine your Blink Doorbell and Module 2 with this quality outdoor camera that features up to two years of battery life, IR night vision, and two-way audio. Purchase more than one of these cameras with similarly great savings. Buy at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam now a steal at Amazon $25 off (42%) You can save a whole 42% on this Full HD-recording and streaming indoor camera, making it a steal to get. It features two-way audio and connectivity to all major security systems. Buy at Amazon Blink Mini 2 camera at 50% off on Amazon $20 off (50%) Now at an amazingly low price, the Blink Mini 2 is the perfect solution to watch over your home when you're gone. Worried about your pet being lonely? Open the Blink app to see and talk to your buddy with its two-way audio capabilities. You can also mount it outside, like on top of your garage, increasing your home security. Buy at Amazon

What’s the difference between these two? The Ring Indoor Cam can stream and record video in 1080p Full HD, while the Mini 2 is limited to 720p. However, the Blink Mini 2 is the more practical camera of the two, as it is also water-resistant, which means it can also be mounted outside. Both cameras can be paired with Amazon Alexa devices and apps.

The TP-Link Archer A8 5Ghz router is having a 38% steep in price $30 off (38%) What better way to finish your new security system than with the addition of a fresh Wi-Fi router? The Archer A8 is one of the best-selling routers in the worlds. That's mainly because it is reliable and offers excellent speeds and value for its price. With this Amazon deal, it is an offer not to be missed. Buy at Amazon Make sure you also have an up-to-date wireless router, in order for your camera system to work as great as possible. Right now you can save a bunch on the TP-Link Archer A8 router which transmits both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands.



Best bargain deals of the week on TV sticks

Making a so-called ‘dumb’ or outdated TV smart can often save your pockets from suffering a major loss of funds. After all, if you’re happy with your current TV set, why bother spending thousands of dollars just so it can feature all the latest smart apps and services when there’s a perfect sub-$50 solution?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K available now for 37% less $20 off (37%) Do not retire your perfectly working TV just because it isn't modern enough. It can be up-to-date in the software department again with Amazon's Fire TV sticks. The Fire TV Stick 4K is now a bargain. Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire TV stick HD is a steal at 43% off $15 off (43%) Your TV has a 720p or 1080p resolution? Don't spend extra on the 4K stick. The HD capable version of Amazon's smart gadget is having an even greater discount, making it an easy buy. Buy at Amazon

