These are the best budget deals of the week under $50 at Amazon

With possible economic recession incoming, there was never a better time to look for bargains on tech to save some money. We all know the urge to splurge on a cool tech gadget will not surpass, even when short on funds. 

That’s why we’ve conducted this weekly list of the best deals under $50 available right now on Amazon. As a deals expert, I think all of these are currently a steal and if you find yourself in need of one of these products now is the time to hit the buy now button.

 

Best bargain deals of the week on headphones and speakers


Soundcore V30i by Anker headphones now at 27% off

$13 off (27%)
Snatch an excellent deal on the Soundcore V30i on-ear headphones now at Amazon. Save big on these headphones which offer an ergonomic design, plenty of bass, and cool looks.
Buy at Amazon

Save big on the JBL 510BT over-ear headphones at Amazon

$10 off (25%)
Spending 25% less on a pair of JBL headphones is quite the find. The JBL 510BT come in four color options and deliver strong bass, classic design and are comfortable to wear too. Their 40 hour battery life is more than welcome too.
Buy at Amazon
We are kicking things off with some excellent choices for budget headphones available right now. Soundcore’s V30i wireless open-ear headphones are experiencing a dip in price of 27%. These are perfect for people that spend lots of time on-the-go or in the gym, as their design offers a tight, yet light hook on your ears. The V30i have 4 microphones that work with AI algorithms to reduce noises, offer excellent battery life, and feature deeper bass modes. 

If you’re more into classic over-ear headphones but don’t necessarily want to spend more than $500 on Apple’s AirPods Max, JBL's got you covered. Currently, the JBL Tune 510BT headphones are having a 25% discount on Amazon for all of their color-versions. You can enjoy quality bass and excellent 40-hour battery life with this model. 

The JBL Go 3 portable speaker is now a steal at Amazon

$10 off (25%)
Getting ready for summer travels? The JBL Go 3 is the perfect companion, with its large for its size sound output and quality build. It is also an excellent fashion accessory, available in 12 color options, all of which are now having a 25% discount.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon's Echo Pop Alexa smart speaker with a 25% discount

$10 off (25%)
This mini smart speaker offers four color options that are now having a 25% slash in price. With Amazon Alexa, it can connect to all your other smart tech seamlessly.
Buy at Amazon

JBL’s Go 3 portable bluetooth speaker is now quite cheap too, having the same 25% discount. And if you’re looking for a portable smart speaker instead, Amazon’s got you covered with its Echo Pop dropping in price by the same 25%. This deal is for the newest version of the Alexa-enabled mini smart speaker in all its cool-looking color options.

Best bargain deals of the week on home security cameras


I personally love security cameras, especially when they are a steal on Amazon. One of the best deals on such devices this week is the Blink Video Doorbell camera, which is now even more affordable than when I bought my own at 50% off. This deal includes the Blink Sync Module 2 too, which allows you to access your cameras even when you’re not at home. Blink’s security system is very easy to operate and offers a free month of cloud storage when you purchase a new device. 

Blink Doorbell with Sync Module 2 now a bargain at Amazon

$35 off (50%)
This smart camera doorbell comes in two colors, features two-way audio feed and HD quality video. At 50% off including the module, this offer is irresistible. The system supports the Amazon Alexa and Apple Home apps, which is important.
Buy at Amazon

The newest Blink Outdoor 4 camera is 50% off right now

$50 off (50%)
Combine your Blink Doorbell and Module 2 with this quality outdoor camera that features up to two years of battery life, IR night vision, and two-way audio. Purchase more than one of these cameras with similarly great savings.
Buy at Amazon

Because the previous deal includes the Blink Sync Module 2, I suspect you could be tempted to splurge on the newest outdoor camera from the Amazon-owned company, the Blink Outdoor 4. It is now sold for half its regular price too and offers up to two years of battery life and excellent HD-quality videos, including live feeds accessible with just a couple of touches in the Blink App. The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker deal you can find earlier in this article can make for an equally perfect addition to the whole system.

If you’re looking for an indoor camera instead, there are not just one, but two excellent deals on such devices from the Blink and Ring brands this week. These are the Blink Mini 2 and Ring Indoor Cam, which are now sold at a discount of 50 and 42% respectively. 

Ring Indoor Cam now a steal at Amazon

$25 off (42%)
You can save a whole 42% on this Full HD-recording and streaming indoor camera, making it a steal to get. It features two-way audio and connectivity to all major security systems.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Mini 2 camera at 50% off on Amazon

$20 off (50%)
Now at an amazingly low price, the Blink Mini 2 is the perfect solution to watch over your home when you're gone. Worried about your pet being lonely? Open the Blink app to see and talk to your buddy with its two-way audio capabilities. You can also mount it outside, like on top of your garage, increasing your home security.
Buy at Amazon

What’s the difference between these two? The Ring Indoor Cam can stream and record video in 1080p Full HD, while the Mini 2 is limited to 720p. However, the Blink Mini 2 is the more practical camera of the two, as it is also water-resistant, which means it can also be mounted outside. Both cameras can be paired with Amazon Alexa devices and apps.

The TP-Link Archer A8 5Ghz router is having a 38% steep in price

$30 off (38%)
What better way to finish your new security system than with the addition of a fresh Wi-Fi router? The Archer A8 is one of the best-selling routers in the worlds. That's mainly because it is reliable and offers excellent speeds and value for its price. With this Amazon deal, it is an offer not to be missed.
Buy at Amazon
Make sure you also have an up-to-date wireless router, in order for your camera system to work as great as possible. Right now you can save a bunch on the TP-Link Archer A8 router which transmits both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands.

Best bargain deals of the week on TV sticks


Making a so-called ‘dumb’ or outdated TV smart can often save your pockets from suffering a major loss of funds. After all, if you’re happy with your current TV set, why bother spending thousands of dollars just so it can feature all the latest smart apps and services when there’s a perfect sub-$50 solution? 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K available now for 37% less

$20 off (37%)
Do not retire your perfectly working TV just because it isn't modern enough. It can be up-to-date in the software department again with Amazon's Fire TV sticks. The Fire TV Stick 4K is now a bargain.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV stick HD is a steal at 43% off

$15 off (43%)
Your TV has a 720p or 1080p resolution? Don't spend extra on the 4K stick. The HD capable version of Amazon's smart gadget is having an even greater discount, making it an easy buy.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is now very inexpensive and offers the latest versions of TV apps and services like Netflix, HULU, Disney+, and YouTube. The 4K TV-supporting model can currently be purchased at 37% off its regular price. 

However, if your TV isn’t with a 4K resolution, you shouldn’t be bothered buying this stick. Instead, you can save even more with the regular Full HD-supporting version of the Fire TV Stick, which has an even bigger discount of 43%, making it almost half the price of the 4K model.
