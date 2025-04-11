These are the best budget deals of the week under $50 at Amazon
With possible economic recession incoming, there was never a better time to look for bargains on tech to save some money. We all know the urge to splurge on a cool tech gadget will not surpass, even when short on funds.
That’s why we’ve conducted this weekly list of the best deals under $50 available right now on Amazon. As a deals expert, I think all of these are currently a steal and if you find yourself in need of one of these products now is the time to hit the buy now button.
We are kicking things off with some excellent choices for budget headphones available right now. Soundcore’s V30i wireless open-ear headphones are experiencing a dip in price of 27%. These are perfect for people that spend lots of time on-the-go or in the gym, as their design offers a tight, yet light hook on your ears. The V30i have 4 microphones that work with AI algorithms to reduce noises, offer excellent battery life, and feature deeper bass modes.
JBL’s Go 3 portable bluetooth speaker is now quite cheap too, having the same 25% discount. And if you’re looking for a portable smart speaker instead, Amazon’s got you covered with its Echo Pop dropping in price by the same 25%. This deal is for the newest version of the Alexa-enabled mini smart speaker in all its cool-looking color options.
I personally love security cameras, especially when they are a steal on Amazon. One of the best deals on such devices this week is the Blink Video Doorbell camera, which is now even more affordable than when I bought my own at 50% off. This deal includes the Blink Sync Module 2 too, which allows you to access your cameras even when you’re not at home. Blink’s security system is very easy to operate and offers a free month of cloud storage when you purchase a new device.
Because the previous deal includes the Blink Sync Module 2, I suspect you could be tempted to splurge on the newest outdoor camera from the Amazon-owned company, the Blink Outdoor 4. It is now sold for half its regular price too and offers up to two years of battery life and excellent HD-quality videos, including live feeds accessible with just a couple of touches in the Blink App. The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker deal you can find earlier in this article can make for an equally perfect addition to the whole system.
Best bargain deals of the week on headphones and speakers
If you’re more into classic over-ear headphones but don’t necessarily want to spend more than $500 on Apple’s AirPods Max, JBL's got you covered. Currently, the JBL Tune 510BT headphones are having a 25% discount on Amazon for all of their color-versions. You can enjoy quality bass and excellent 40-hour battery life with this model.
Best bargain deals of the week on home security cameras
If you’re looking for an indoor camera instead, there are not just one, but two excellent deals on such devices from the Blink and Ring brands this week. These are the Blink Mini 2 and Ring Indoor Cam, which are now sold at a discount of 50 and 42% respectively.
What’s the difference between these two? The Ring Indoor Cam can stream and record video in 1080p Full HD, while the Mini 2 is limited to 720p. However, the Blink Mini 2 is the more practical camera of the two, as it is also water-resistant, which means it can also be mounted outside. Both cameras can be paired with Amazon Alexa devices and apps.
Make sure you also have an up-to-date wireless router, in order for your camera system to work as great as possible. Right now you can save a bunch on the TP-Link Archer A8 router which transmits both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands.
Making a so-called ‘dumb’ or outdated TV smart can often save your pockets from suffering a major loss of funds. After all, if you’re happy with your current TV set, why bother spending thousands of dollars just so it can feature all the latest smart apps and services when there’s a perfect sub-$50 solution?
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is now very inexpensive and offers the latest versions of TV apps and services like Netflix, HULU, Disney+, and YouTube. The 4K TV-supporting model can currently be purchased at 37% off its regular price.
Best bargain deals of the week on TV sticks
However, if your TV isn’t with a 4K resolution, you shouldn’t be bothered buying this stick. Instead, you can save even more with the regular Full HD-supporting version of the Fire TV Stick, which has an even bigger discount of 43%, making it almost half the price of the 4K model.
