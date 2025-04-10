Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
There are two constants in this world — that Friday will come and PhoneArena's Weekly Deals Roundup, a dedicated article showcasing all the best offers we've seen throughout the week. While both of these are hours away, we've decided to fill the gap with a compilation of the top laptop deals we saw this week.
So, whether you're in the market for a new laptop for work, school, or entertainment, you're in the right place! Even if you're not, it's still worth checking out — you might just find something you didn't know you needed. And now, without further ado, let's dive into this week's best laptop deals!
Top three laptop deals this week
One of the best deals we saw this week is on a renewed 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air 2020, which sales for $208 off its original price. This offer is impressive because it lets you grab a MacBook in excellent condition for just under $441. Plus, the device still packs a punch with its powerful and still-relevant M1 chip. So, you're getting a fast laptop for well below $500 with this deal — as long as buying a pre-owned device isn't an issue for you.
Another epic laptop offer is for the 14-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Samsung is currently selling this beast for a whopping $400 off its original price. The best part? No trade-in is required. In fact, you’ll need to select that you don’t have a device to trade in to take advantage of this price cut. That being said, if you do have a device to part with, you can save up to $500 instead.
The third promo is for a business-oriented HP laptop. The device boasts solid specs, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It even comes with an Office Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro installed. But the biggest reason to go for this bad boy is that sweet 50% discount that slashes a whopping $650 off its price, letting you get one for just under $650.
Check out these MacBook deals too!
While Amazon's deal on the renewed 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is incredibly tempting, we found an awesome offer at Walmart that lets you score a refurbished M2-powered MacBook Air for $200 off.
If you’re set on getting a brand-new Apple laptop, you can grab the MacBook Air M3 for $200 off on Amazon. The newer M4-powered models are also discounted — the 13-inch version is currently $50 off, while the 15-inch one is selling for $60 less.
And if you're eyeing a Pro model, the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip is available for $150 off on Amazon.
Want a Windows-powered laptop instead?
There's no shortage of awesome deals this week, especially if you’re in the market for a machine that runs on Windows. For instance, the Dell Inspiron 15 is currently going for a whopping $2,320 off on Amazon. With 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, this laptop is no slouch in the performance department—and it even comes with a touchscreen display. With the price slashed by a jaw-dropping 73%, you can grab this one for just under $880. However, act fast as stock is limited.
Next up is a Prime member-exclusive deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Right now, the model is going for $1,020 off, dropping the price to just under $480, which is wild considering its usual cost is around $1,500. If you're a Prime member looking for a high-performance laptop without burning a hole in your wallet, this one's a no-brainer.
Need something even more affordable? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with 20GB of RAM and 1TB SSD is also on sale for $87 off, bringing it down to under $340. It’s a great pick for students or anyone who needs a solid laptop for everyday tasks without going over budget.
For those who want the latest and greatest, the 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop is a solid pick. It comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon X Elite chip, built for speed and AI-focused tasks. Right now, it’s $188 off on Amazon, dropping the price to just under $1,220.
Lastly, we have the Dell Latitude 5550, which is ideal for office work or day-to-day tasks. With 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it offers a nice balance between power and price. Right now, it's $170 off, letting you snag one for just under $960. A great pick if you're after dependable performance in a sleek-looking package.
Have a look at these sweet Chromebook deals while you're at it
If you're looking for a fast, budget-friendly laptop for browsing, streaming, and light work, we've found some great deals on ChromeOS-powered laptops too.
First up, we have the 14-inch HP Chromebook, available for just under $220. It's lightweight, has a solid build, and offers great value for its price.
Next is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i, currently $100 off, bringing the price down to under $300. This Chromebook is a solid choice, featuring a 15.6-inch touchscreen display and powered by an Intel Pentium N6000 processor.
Lastly, Walmart is selling the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 at $120 off, letting you score one for just $279. Equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it’s more than capable of handling daily tasks. Plus, it comes with a touch-sensitive display, adding an extra layer of convenience.
