The best Apple Watch Series 8 deals right now

1
Apple's new flagship smartwatch – the Apple Watch Series 8 – is now out, and it starts at $399, just like its predecessor did last year. For the early adopters of the exciting new smartwatch by Cupertino, carriers and retailers have prepared sweet deals and bonuses.

If you're looking for the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals, you've come to the right place. Here, we have a list of the best offers on the smartwatch available right now, at carriers, retailers, and Apple's online store.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is now officially released and is the latest smartwatch by Apple (accompanied by the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE and the athlete-oriented Apple Watch Ultra).

Here are the deals that are currently live for the Series 8:

Apple Watch Series 8: save up to $175 with trade-in

Best Buy is giving a generous offer on the Series 8, both for the 41mm and the 45mm one. You can get up to $175 off with an eligible trade-in right now.
Trade-in
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 at AT&T: Buy two, get $200 off

AT&T is now having a trade-in deal for the Apple Watch Series 8. When you buy two smartwatches, you get $200 off. You need a new line to benefit from this excellent offer. Price below of 36 installments.
BOGO
$20 84 /mo
Buy at AT&T

Apple Watch Series 8 at Verizon: trade-in, or BOGO deals

Verizon is currently offering you up to $180 off with an eligible trade-in for the new Apple Watch Series 8. Another deal the carrier is rocking is a BOGO offer - the second smartwatch is up to $250 off (with any plan!). Price below for 36 installments.
Trade-in BOGO
$13 88
Buy at Verizon

Apple Watch Series 8 at T-Mobile: BOGO $200 off with new line

T-Mobile is also currently offering a Buy One Get Another deal which helps you save $200. You need to get a new line with the carrier to benefit from this generous deal. Price below for 24 installments.
BOGO
$22 09 /mo
Buy at T-Mobile

Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple: up to $155 in trade-in credit

Apple is also offering trade-in options for the Series 8. Here, you can get up to $155 by trading in your old Apple Watch.
Trade-in
$399
Buy at Apple


Now, let's look into the details of these hot offers a bit more. First off, we have Best Buy with a generous trade-in offer. Right now, you can save up to $175 if you trade in a similar device, meaning a smartwatch. This means you can get the GPS-only Series 8 for around $224. Of course, with any trade-in deal, the better your device is, the better the offer.

Apple is also giving you an option to save some cash on the newest smartwatch by trading in your old one.

Meanwhile, carriers are also offering great discounts on the Series 8 right now. A BOGO deal, which gives you $200 when you buy two smartwatches, is present at AT&T (with any plan). Verizon, on the other hand, has two offers: a trade-in offer and a BOGO deal.

With a trade-in, the carrier is giving you up to $180 off, while its BOGO deal ensures you get $250 off. Here again, this offer is valid with any plan (which is, by the way, a rarity given the fact that usually the hottest deals are only reserved for the Unlimited plans).

T-Mobile is offering a BOGO $200 off with a new line for the Series 8 as well.

As you can see, retailers and carriers are very generous right now if you're looking into getting the new Apple Watch Series 8. As you may know, deals change pretty frequently so if you've set your eyes on this device, we would advise you to make a decision sooner rather than later to ensure you get a killer deal like the ones above for it.

This article will be regularly updated, so when new deals show up, we'll have them here for you. Now, go get your new smartwatch!
