Apple Watch 9 deals to expect

The Watch Series 9 will contain the best Apple Watch hardware money can buy in its premier smartwatch line after it gets announced in September 2023. Last year, Apple released a Watch Ultra, as well as added features like Crash Detection, more health and sleep tracking options, as well as a vastly improved Workout App.





The Watch 9 changes are likely to be more than skin deep, though, and Apple could raise the price of its 2023 watches, so any little price beat will help. Below are all the Apple Watch 9 series deals to look forward to when it launches this fall.





Apple Watch Series 9 deals to expect





Up to $120 off at Amazon

Up to $70 off at Walmart

Up to $300 off at AT&T with a line

Up to $200 off at Verizon or T-Mobile with a line





The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available at all carriers and retailers, given the fact that this will be Apple's next premium smartwatch line.





Possible Apple Watch 9 deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T





Usually, the best Apple Watch 9 deals are expected to come from the carriers which are currently offering up to $300 off with a respective plan, or BOGO deals like at T-Mobile or AT&T. The BOGO deal, which gives you $300 when you buy two smartwatches, could be available at AT&T with any plan, while T-Mobile is offering a BOGO $330 off with a new line for the Series 8 as well.





Verizon typically goes the trade-in way and for the Apple Watch 9 it can give up to $180 off. If you want a direct Apple Watch 9 carrier discount, T-Mobile could issue a $200 discount with a new line, just like it does for its predecessor line.





Apple Watch Series 9 deals to expect at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy





Apple devices, however, rarely see significant discounts at Apple stores, online or offline, if at all. That's why whenever there's a deal, one should consider taking advantage of it.





At events like Amazon Prime Day, the Apple Watch 9 could go for up to $120 off, though most models got sold out and currently there is very little availability. When present, Amazon's offers are usually for both the 41mm and 45mm size versions in four color options at a 30% discount.





While Amazon's Apple Watch deals are rather sporadic, Walmart and Target usually have near permanent discount of up to $70 as a shopping lure and the Apple Watch 9 may not be an exception. Best Buy, on the other hand, should come up with smaller Apple Watch 9 discount, yet it offers more generous trade-in deals than Apple itself. Here are the best offers that are currently available for the Series 8 to gauge what the Apple Watch Series 9 deals might look like:

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm at Walmart: save $70 right now! Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm retailing at $329 right now. You get Crash Detection, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, and many other fitness and health-related features + the Apple ecosystem. Don't miss out! $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 at AT&T: Buy two, get $300 off AT&T is now having a trade-in deal for the Apple Watch Series 8. When you buy two smartwatches, you get up to $300 off in bill credits. You need a new line to benefit from this excellent offer, and you need to activate watches on your wireless plan. Price below for 36 installments for the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. BOGO $13 89 /mo Buy at AT&T Apple Watch Series 8 at Verizon: save $180 with trade-in Right now you can save $180 if you trade-in your smartwatch with Verizon. Additionally, you get BOGO deal as well - here, you get buy one get another $250 off (for the second one you need a new line). Otherwise, the Series 8 is available at its retail price at Verizon at the moment. Price below for 36 installments. Trade-in $13 88 Buy at Verizon Apple Watch Series 8: save up to $125 with trade in You can also save up to $125 when you trade in a similar device in a good condition. Check the estimated value of your trade-in device on Best Buy's website. On top of that, with the purchase you get 4 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (for new subscribers), as well as Apple Music and Apple News+ free trials. Trade-in $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple: up to $165 in trade-in credit Apple is also offering trade-in options for the Series 8. Here, you can get up to $165 by trading in your old Apple Watch. And you get to pick from all colors, watch bands and styles here (this is not true about some retailers, as stocks run out pretty quickly there). You can also use Apple Watch Studio to create your own unique style for your Apple Watch (customization is always a plus). Trade-in $399 Buy at Apple Apple Watch Series 8 at T-Mobile: $200 off with new line; BOGO $330 off with new line T-Mobile is also currently offering a Buy One Get Another deal which helps you save $330. You need to get a new line with the carrier to benefit from this generous deal. The cool thing about this offer is that the second watch can be any of the featured watches like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 7, Series 8, Apple Watch SE 1, and Apple Watch SE 2). The discount will be applied in bill credits. Price below for 24 installments. You can also benefit from $200 off with new line right now. BOGO $22 09 /mo Buy at T-Mobile

All in all, while Apple is unlikely to offer a direct Watch 9 series discount, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or Target usually have saving offers. The best Apple Watch 9 deal bets, however, go to your carrier, as sometimes you can have the Watch 9 as a BOGO deal, free with a trade, or deeply discounted with a suitable plan.



