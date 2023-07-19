Apple Watch 9 deals to expect
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Watch Series 9 will contain the best Apple Watch hardware money can buy in its premier smartwatch line after it gets announced in September 2023. Last year, Apple released a Watch Ultra, as well as added features like Crash Detection, more health and sleep tracking options, as well as a vastly improved Workout App.
The Watch 9 changes are likely to be more than skin deep, though, and Apple could raise the price of its 2023 watches, so any little price beat will help. Below are all the Apple Watch 9 series deals to look forward to when it launches this fall.
Apple Watch Series 9 deals to expect
- Up to $120 off at Amazon
- Up to $70 off at Walmart
- Up to $300 off at AT&T with a line
- Up to $200 off at Verizon or T-Mobile with a line
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available at all carriers and retailers, given the fact that this will be Apple's next premium smartwatch line.
Possible Apple Watch 9 deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T
Usually, the best Apple Watch 9 deals are expected to come from the carriers which are currently offering up to $300 off with a respective plan, or BOGO deals like at T-Mobile or AT&T. The BOGO deal, which gives you $300 when you buy two smartwatches, could be available at AT&T with any plan, while T-Mobile is offering a BOGO $330 off with a new line for the Series 8 as well.
Verizon typically goes the trade-in way and for the Apple Watch 9 it can give up to $180 off. If you want a direct Apple Watch 9 carrier discount, T-Mobile could issue a $200 discount with a new line, just like it does for its predecessor line.
Apple Watch Series 9 deals to expect at Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy
Apple devices, however, rarely see significant discounts at Apple stores, online or offline, if at all. That's why whenever there's a deal, one should consider taking advantage of it.
At events like Amazon Prime Day, the Apple Watch 9 could go for up to $120 off, though most models got sold out and currently there is very little availability. When present, Amazon's offers are usually for both the 41mm and 45mm size versions in four color options at a 30% discount.
While Amazon's Apple Watch deals are rather sporadic, Walmart and Target usually have near permanent discount of up to $70 as a shopping lure and the Apple Watch 9 may not be an exception. Best Buy, on the other hand, should come up with smaller Apple Watch 9 discount, yet it offers more generous trade-in deals than Apple itself. Here are the best offers that are currently available for the Series 8 to gauge what the Apple Watch Series 9 deals might look like:
All in all, while Apple is unlikely to offer a direct Watch 9 series discount, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, or Target usually have saving offers. The best Apple Watch 9 deal bets, however, go to your carrier, as sometimes you can have the Watch 9 as a BOGO deal, free with a trade, or deeply discounted with a suitable plan.
We'll keep an eye on any potential Apple Watch 9 deals that emerge upon release and relay those promptly to you, so watch this space.
Things that are NOT allowed: