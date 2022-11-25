These are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now

Jump to:

This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals:

The original Apple Watch SE is now nearly half off in this Black Friday Walmart offer. The ideal entry point into Apple's wearable ecosystem, as well as a thoughtful present for your child or family. Get one while the offer lasts!

Walmart slashes the price on the Apple Watch Series 8 in its larger-size version and with cellular connectivity. This is the best deal on the latest Apple Watch around this Black Friday.

In this Black Friday sale, you can get a substantial discount on last year's Apple Watch Series 7. Don't worry, it's still a flagship-grade device, just without the flagship price tag.

The Apple Watch 7 is still a flagship product, and you can now save 30% on the GPS+Cellular variant. It's the 45mm version in (PRODUCT)RED, which means you'll also be supporting a good cause. This smartwatch has it all: a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and electrocardiogram apps, an always-on Retina display, water resistance, and more. Don't pass up this fantastic Black Friday offer.

The new Apple Watch Ultra scores its first major deal this Black Friday! Get $60 off this titanium monster of a watch and enjoy the newest and finest in wearable technology.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals







These discounts are not huge, but that's normal for Apple products that are brand-new and extra-hot:





Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49mm) offered with $60 discount at Best Buy The Apple Watch Ultra more than doubles the battery life over the Series 8, it has a new programmable physical button and it comes in a lightweight 49mm titanium case that is very durable. All Apple Watch Ultra models come with GPS + Cellular connectivity. This watch is the best the Apple Watch has ever been. $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) savings at Walmart The larger size 45mm Series 8 with cellular connectivity gets discounted over at Walmart and this might be the best deal on this newer model. $50 off (9%) $479 $529 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $50 off at Walmart This is a great deal on the smaller 41mm Series 8 in its base model with GPS only and NO cellular connectivity. Some color and strap size combos are already losing their discounts, so make sure you do a double-take at that price before putting it in your cart! $50 off (13%) $349 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) with 12% savings now on Amazon The most affordable way to get the last generation Apple Watch Series 8 is to opt for the aluminum model. This one is discounted in this Black Friday offer but don't let the aluminum fool you - it comes with everything onboard - all the bells and whistles of the latest and greatest from Apple. $49 off (12%) $349 99 $399 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Stainless Steel model price cut by $40 at Best Buy If you think the Apple Watch Ultra is a bit too big for your taste, the Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a nice $40 price cut at Best Buy. This is the higher end version with a stainless steel body, the stylish Milanese Loop band, and Cellular connectivity. $40 off (5%) $759 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Aluminum version deal saves you $30 at Best Buy If you want the latest Apple Watch Series 8 with Cellular connectivity and a more reasonable price, this Aluminum version is also neatly discounted with a $30 price cut at Best Buy. $30 off (6%) $499 $529 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 45mm) gets $30 off the price at Best Buy The base Apple Watch Series 8 45mm model with GPS only (NO cellular connectivity) can be had at a $30 discount that brings its price down to a more reasonable level. $30 off (7%) $399 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) with a $20 price cut at Best Buy The base Apple Watch Series 8 model with GPS only sees a modest but still nice $20 discount. This version is the 41mm one, which will be more suitable for those people with a smaller wrist size. $20 off (5%) $379 $399 Buy at BestBuy





The Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings.





The Apple Watch Ultra specifically has been received with glowing reviews and it's an easy recommendation for anyone who wants an extra rugged watch with a bigger screen and much longer battery life. This Black Friday deals cuts the price just enough to make the price more palatable, so if you ever wanted one, now's a great time to get this new Ultra.







Apple Watch Series 7 deals:







The Series 7 model from last year is pretty much as good as the Series 8 and now sees some even bigger price cuts:





Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) gets discounted by $160 at Amazon Get the Apple Watch S7 with this massive 30% Black Friday discount! The Product (RED) version also donates part of the revenue for charitable causes. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with most of the feature of the newest generation but costs less. What's not to like? $160 off (30%) $369 $529 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) with $100 savings at Best Buy This sweet deal from Best Buy slashes $100 OFF the price of the Series 7 45mm, the larger model, with GPS and Cellular connectivity. It's a good deal that you probably shouldn't miss if you want this model. $100 off (19%) $429 $529 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) Product RED with $100 off at Best Buy Save some cash and help a good cause with this (PRODUCT) RED Apple Watch Series 7. It's $100 off this Black Friday. This is the GPS version with aluminum case. All the great features are there! $100 off (23%) $329 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) down by $160 at Best Buy This great Black Friday deal from Best Buy slashes $160 off the price of last year's Apple flagship smartwatch. Bonus points: it comes in green! $160 off (32%) $339 $499 Buy at BestBuy





While last year the Apple Watch Series 7 did not see huge discounts, this year, you can get it at much lower prices than the MSRP. The $160 discount on the 41mm green model is particularly enticing.