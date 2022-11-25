These are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now
Now that the Black Friday deals are in full swing, the expensive but coveted Apple Watches have been knocked down a peg! OK, the Apple Watch Series 8 didn't drop by that much since it's pretty new, but the Series 7 is 99% the same product and we are seeing some hefty discounts there! Check them out and grab yourself an Apple timepiece, see what all that "ring closing" mania is about:
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 deals
- Apple Watch SE deals
Top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now
This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals:
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
These discounts are not huge, but that's normal for Apple products that are brand-new and extra-hot:
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings.
The Apple Watch Ultra specifically has been received with glowing reviews and it's an easy recommendation for anyone who wants an extra rugged watch with a bigger screen and much longer battery life. This Black Friday deals cuts the price just enough to make the price more palatable, so if you ever wanted one, now's a great time to get this new Ultra.
Apple Watch Series 7 deals:
The Series 7 model from last year is pretty much as good as the Series 8 and now sees some even bigger price cuts:
While last year the Apple Watch Series 7 did not see huge discounts, this year, you can get it at much lower prices than the MSRP. The $160 discount on the 41mm green model is particularly enticing.
Apple Watch Series 6 deals
The Apple Watch Series 6 is powered by the same processor inside the Series 8, believe it or not. It's exceedingly hard to find this model in new-old-stock condition, but if you do, it's a steal!
Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation and SE 1st Generation deals:
This year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.
Which stores have the best deals on Apple Watch during Black Friday?
You don't have to open a dozen browser windows and keep refreshing them to get the finest Apple Watch offer. Simply sit back, get yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and watch as all Apple Watch Black Friday bargains update and refresh almost in real time.
At the moment, the best Apple Watch deals can be found on Amazon, with some great discounts specifically on the Apple Watch 7, and the original SE. There are some marginal savings to be had at Best Buy and Walmart, as well.
