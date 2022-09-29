 Apple Watch 8: Will old bands fit the new watch? - PhoneArena
The Apple Watch 8 is just as much a piece of invaluable technology as it is a fashion statement. However, given how conservative Apple’s designs are, users might have to look towards the Apple Watch band in order to truly make the most out of their Apple Watch 8.

Apple has an impressive selection of bands to choose from - that much is certain. But, if you had the misfortune of taking a liking to a band that is older, what should you do?

Luckily, Apple Watch bands are not limited to a single particular Apple Watch model, and there are a couple of short rules that govern the compatibility between bands and cases.

Will old Apple Watch bands fit?


In short, some will, but it depends on which size of the Apple Watch 8 you have. Bands for the 38mm, 40mm, and 41mm cases are compatible with any of the former three case sizes, regardless of generation. The same logic applies to the bands for 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm cases, which are also mutually interchangeable.

Hence, you have two main “types" of bands. The first cluster of bands (38mm - 41mm) will be compatible with the 41mm Apple Watch 8, regardless of which model they were originally designed for. The second cluster (42mm - 45mm) will be compatible with the 45mm Apple Watch 8, instead.

The only limitation is that you will not be able to take a band from the first cluster, for example, and use it with a 45mm Apple Watch 8 and vice versa.

Will Apple Watch Ultra bands fit the Apple Watch 8?


But maybe you are not interested in purchasing an old Apple Watch band. Maybe you want to use one originally designed for the shiny new Apple Watch Ultra bands instead?

Fortunately, if you own a 45mm Apple Watch 8, you will be able to do that. However, the smaller 41mm model does not benefit from said privilege.
