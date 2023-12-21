Beeper resurrects iMessage on Android, with a catch, as a last-ditch effort

While we understand that this solution will not work for everyone, please know that we’re doing our best given the circumstances. Each time that Beeper Mini goes ‘down’ or is made to be unreliable due to interference by Apple, Beeper’s credibility takes a hit. It’s unsustainable.… — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 21, 2023



This open-source approach represents a gamble. While it potentially empowers others to build iMessage bridges, it also exposes Beeper's secret sauce to Apple's scrutiny. "We do not have any current plans to respond if this solution is knocked offline," Migicovsky stated, implying a measured acceptance of potential future blockades.



However, this isn't a white flag. Beeper is redirecting its energy towards its core vision: a unified chat platform transcending ecosystems. "We're shifting focus back to building the best chat app on earth," Migicovsky declared. This broader ambition aims to encompass all messaging services, offering a single interface for SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, and beyond.





Meanwhile, Beeper has delivered a fix that restores both iMessage functionality and phone number registration for Beeper Mini and Cloud users. However, it comes with a caveat: Mac access is now mandatory. The workaround utilizes registration data from either an old iPhone or, preferably, a Mac computer. Beeper explains that they relied on their own server farm for this data previously, making users vulnerable to Apple's targeting. By shifting to individual device registration, they aim to achieve greater stability and resilience.





The news is undoubtedly bittersweet. While Beeper's ingenuity is commendable, the reliance on Apple hardware poses a challenge to its inclusivity. Some see Beeper's latest move as a pragmatic retreat, others a symbolic defeat. One thing is certain: the war for messaging supremacy is far from over.