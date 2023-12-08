Beeper Mini is currently down, possibly shut down by Apple





Many reports across Reddit and other platforms confirm that Beeper Mini is currently unable to send or receive messages for many users. Some also report that Apple ID sign-in is currently not working if the app is re-installed or activated on a new device. Attempting to use the app to send messages brings back an error message saying “failed to lookup on server; lookup request timed out.” Many reports across Reddit and other platforms confirm that Beeper Mini is currently unable to send or receive messages for many users. Some also report that Apple ID sign-in is currently not working if the app is re-installed or activated on a new device. Attempting to use the app to send messages brings back an error message saying “failed to lookup on server; lookup request timed out.”





The reason for the outage was initially unclear. However, in a statement to TechCrunch , Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky provided more details and confirmed that there is a possibility that Apple found a way to cut off the app's ability to work via the methods it had been using.





For now, the Beeper team has posted an update on both Twitter/X and via a reply on Reddit stating that the issue is on their side and that they are currently working on it.



UPDATING...

Beeper Mini, the Android app that promised iMessage functionality with a unique security approach, has suddenly stopped working for many users. Just a week after its launch, the app's seemingly seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem appears to be short-lived, raising concerns about the viability of bringing iMessage to Android in a secure and sustainable way.