Beeper Mini is back (sort of, for now)









The Beeper team, however, did not sit on its laurels and worked over the weekend to identify the issue and work on a solution. Within 24 hours, they fixed the problem for the Beeper Cloud version, followed by a fix for Beeper Mini today. During the outage, Beeper also took steps to deregister phone numbers associated with the app. The Beeper team, however, did not sit on its laurels and worked over the weekend to identify the issue and work on a solution. Within 24 hours, they fixed the problem for the Beeper Cloud version, followed by a fix for Beeper Mini today. During the outage, Beeper also took steps to deregister phone numbers associated with the app.





The fix announced today is not yet on the Google Play Store. The Beeper team claims that they are doing some final testing before officially submitting the update, but those that don't want to wait can go ahead and download the update directly from the Beeper site . This "fix" does not restore phone number registration, so all users must now sign in with an Apple ID. This means that your iMessages will be sent and received via the email address you have associated with your Apple ID and not your phone number. Beeper states that they are currently working on a fix to bring back phone number registration.





Additionally, Beeper Mini has dropped the subscription model for now. All users were on a 7-day free trial when the app first launched, which would make tomorrow the day the $2 a month subscription would take effect. The Beeper team says that with everything going on, they've decided to make the app free until things stabilize, at which point they'll re-evaluate.





While Apple claimed that Beeper Mini's techniques "exploited fake credentials" and "posed significant risks to user security and privacy," Beeper's team strongly refuted those claims, stating that the app actually "made communication between Android and iPhone users more secure." What is perfectly clear, though, is that Apple will continue to try to shut down any efforts from the Beeper team to revive the app and restore phone number registration.