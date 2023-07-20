Beats Studio3 can now be yours with a sweet discount from Amazon
Hardly can getting new headphones be described, especially if you get your hands on a pair by one of the best brands on the market. Speaking of the best headphones brands, we can’t go without mentioning Beats and its products. The company has a renowned portfolio of great earbuds and headphones to meet every need. If you’re into the company’s over-ear headphones, you’d be pleased to know you can now snatch the sought-after Beats Studio3 with a sweet discount from Amazon.
There’s nothing like a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and the Beats Studio3 are just that. Albeit they first emerged in 2017, they provide good value for money (which is among the reasons why people keep buying them.) With ANC, long battery life, a comfortable fit, and a decent price tag, these headphones should meet most people’s needs.
The listening experience you get from these Beats headphones is more than good. They rely on a real-time audio calibration system to provide a premium listening experience. Let’s not forget that they also support Spatial Audio, delivering a three-dimensional sound to immerse yourself in.
In terms of battery life, the Beats Studio3 can work up to 22 hours on a single charge. Their battery is compatible with fast charging. Connecting them to the plug for a quick 10 minutes can give you up to three hours of non-stop playtime.
But how much exactly can you save on this pair of Beats headphones right now? Believe it or not, Amazon slashed the Beats Studio3's price tag by a massive 54% discount, equating to a whopping $190. Then again, this tempting discount is only valid for the headphones in Shadow Gray. If you’re not into the Beats in this color, you’d have to put up with a slightly less impressive 34-40% discount on the other available options.
These headphones work perfectly with Apple devices, thanks to their integrated Apple W1 chip. It makes connecting the pair to favorite iOS devices as easy as it goes. Don’t despair if you’re an Android fan–all you have to do is turn on your Bluetooth, and the Beats Studio3 will be ready for action!
