Phenomenal 55% discount lets you get the high-end Beats Studio3 without breaking the bank

Deals Audio
What do you do if you want Beats headphones but don't have the cash to splurge on the top-notch Studio Pro? Well, the answer is simple: you go ahead and buy the ex-flagship Beats Studio3 with this offer while they are a whopping 55% off their price on Amazon.

Yep, fellow bargain hunter! You can upgrade your listening experience with a pair of high-end Beats headphones without breaking the bank, as this offer lets you snag the Studio3 for just under $160. That's a massive $191 discount, one you definitely shouldn't miss out on.

Beats Studio3 in Black: Save $191!

The top-tier Beats Studio3 in Black are discounted by $191 on Amazon. This means you can score a pair for just under $160. The headphones offer top-quality sound, great ANC, and are a real steal right now. Act fast and save while you can!
$191 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon


Being high-end Beats headphones, the Studio3 offer top-quality sound and punchy bass. For an even more incredible listening experience, they boast real-time audio calibration and Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

Since they are on the premium side, they are also equipped with adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), which does a pretty good job of blocking pesky noises. And while the headphones support both Apple and Android devices, their W1 chip allows for faster pairing with iPhones and iPads.

As for battery life, they provide up to 22 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 40 hours with it off. Plus, they support fast charging, giving you up to 3 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.

Overall, the Beats Studio3 are definitely still worth going for, especially while on sale at 55% off Amazon. So, don't wait! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a pair of heavily discounted Beats Studio3 today!
