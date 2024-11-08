Phenomenal 55% discount lets you get the high-end Beats Studio3 without breaking the bank





Psst: The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are also heavily discounted right now and are at their best price



Being high-end Beats headphones, the Studio3 offer top-quality sound and punchy bass. For an even more incredible listening experience, they boast real-time audio calibration and Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

Since they are on the premium side, they are also equipped with adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), which does a pretty good job of blocking pesky noises. And while the headphones support both Apple and Android devices, their W1 chip allows for faster pairing with iPhones and iPads.

As for battery life, they provide up to 22 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 40 hours with it off. Plus, they support fast charging, giving you up to 3 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.

What do you do if you want Beats headphones but don't have the cash to splurge on the top-notch Studio Pro? Well, the answer is simple: you go ahead and buy the ex-flagship Beats Studio3 with this offer while they are a whopping 55% off their price on Amazon.Yep, fellow bargain hunter! You can upgrade your listening experience with a pair of high-end Beats headphones without breaking the bank, as this offer lets you snag the Studio3 for just under $160. That's a massive $191 discount, one you definitely shouldn't miss out on.