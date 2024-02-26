At 52% off the Beats Studio3 are the headphones you would want to wear this weekend





Beats Studio3 in Black: Now $181 OFF on Amazon! The headphones offer amazing sound, good ANC, and are a real bang for your buck, especially at their current price.



One of the reasons why the Beats Studio3 are so heavily discounted at the moment is probably because they are not exactly new to the market, being released in 2017. However, they are still an awesome bargain, especially when so heavily discounted.



As proper Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 delivers amazing sound with a punchy bass. In addition to that, you'll be able to blast your songs for hours and hours nonstop, as they are pretty comfortable to wear.



Furthermore, being premium headphones, the Beats Studio3 pack adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional. In other words, the Beats Studio3 have the necessary bells and whistles to deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you turn them on.



Moreover, since Apple owns Beats, the Beats Studio3 boast an Apple W1 chip, allowing them to pair with other Apple devices like iPhones and iPads, seamlessly. That said, the headphones perfectly work with Android-powered devices, so you'll be able to use them even if you are rocking a



In terms of battery life, the Beats Studio3 should offer you about 22 hours of listening time on a single charge with their ANC turned on. You should be looking at about 40 hours of playtime if you use them with their ANC turned off. Additionally, the headphones come with Beats's Fast Fuel charging and a quick 10-minute charge should be able to provide you with 3 hours of playback.



Beats headphones are stylish! Beats headphones sound amazing! And, Beats headphones are pretty expensive! Yes, sadly, a pair of Beats cans will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. But, fortunately for you, Amazon currently has a sweet deal on the Beats Studio3, letting you score amazing Beats headphones without breaking the bank. At the moment, the Beats Studio3 in black are enjoying a sweet 52% price cut at the retailer. Other color options are also currently discounted but at lower markdowns.