High-end Beats Studio Pro are selling at a sweet discount once again

The cans rank among the best on the market, offering great sound, effective ANC, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Save while the offer lasts!

The latest Bose QuietComfort headphones are selling at a serious discount on Amazon, but if you are a Beats fan, you'll likely skip these and go straight for the Beats Studio Pro instead.

At this very moment, Amazon is selling these flagship headphones at a substantial $100 discount, letting you upgrade your listening experience for just under $250. While this offer doesn't quite match the massive $180 (51%) discount the headphones received in mid-May, it's still worth taking advantage of. After all, every chance to save on some of the best wireless headphones in 2025 should be welcomed with open arms and smiling bank accounts.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (29%)
Amazon has slashed $100 off the flagship Beats Studio Pro, bringing them under $250. With fantastic sound, solid ANC, and up to 40 hours of battery life, these headphones are a steal. Act fast and grab a pair before the deal disappears!
Buy at Amazon


As Beats' current top-of-the-line headphones, the Studio Pro pack all the features we've come to expect from high-end cans, including phenomenal sound with deep bass and crisp highs. For an even more immersive experience, these puppies also boast head-tracking support and Apple's Spatial Audio, which makes the audio feel three-dimensional.

Additionally, they feature top-tier ANC, which may be a bit behind that of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra but still does a great job at blocking pesky noises. Moreover, they're comfortable and offer a good fit, though their smaller ear cups might cause discomfort for users with larger ears after long listening sessions.

On the flip side, they have incredible battery life, delivering up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge. And thanks to their fast charging support, a 10-minute top-up provides up to 4 hours of playtime.

Overall, the Beats Studio Pro bring a lot to the table and are a great pick at their current price on Amazon. Furthermore, with the retailer's 30-day return policy, you can always ask for a refund if they don't fit well. That's why we urge you not to hesitate, but just go ahead and save with this deal while it lasts!
