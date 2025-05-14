Amazon slashes 51% off the Beats Studio Pro, with all colors discounted except one
Thanks to this discount, you can save $180 and rock a pair of the best headphones on the market at a bargain price
We recently told you about an unmissable deal on a Kim Kardashian special edition of the Beats Studio Pro, letting you save a whopping 51% on these flagship headphones. But today, during our usual hunt for great deals, we found out that this hefty 51% discount now stretches to all color options—except for the Earth variant.
But even if you aren't looking for new high-end headphones right now, the Beats Studio Pro are seriously worth considering at this price. For south of $170, you're getting high-end cans that deliver rich, well-balanced sound with strong bass and clear highs. And for a true immersive experience, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio, offering three-dimensional audio.
In addition, they have top-tier Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which does a great job of blocking out pesky noises—even if it falls a bit behind the competition. Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and Sony's WH-1000XM5 offer better ANC, but they’re also way above the $170 mark. So, at this price, the ANC here is top-notch.
Battery life is also pretty great. Offering up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, you’ll have enough power for more than a day of non-stop listening.
As for comfort—well, here’s where things get a bit tricky. While the Beats Studio Pro feature a generally comfy design, their smaller ear cups may not be ideal for people with larger ears, potentially causing discomfort during longer listening sessions. Moreover, the ANC won't be as effective without a solid fit.
With this generous markdown, you can enhance your listening experience for just under $170—scoring a whopping $180 in savings. That's a phenomenal offer, especially since these puppies usually go for around $350. Deals like this don't stay available for long, though. Furthermore, that’s apparently a limited-time offer, judging by that red "limited-time deal" banner. So, if you're in the market for one of these, be sure to act fast and save while you can!
That being said, the only way to see whether these headphones are the right pick for you is to try them on. And with Amazon's 30-day return policy, you'll be able to ask for a refund if needed. So, don't hesitate—get a pair of Beats Studio Pro today.
