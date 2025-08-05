$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Massive 50% discount makes Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ a steal

The earbuds deliver impressive sound, have solid battery life, and can now be yours at a bargain price. Don't miss out!

A close-up of the Beats Studio Buds+.
Scoring a pair of premium earbuds at a massive discount is always an unmissable opportunity. That’s why we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ with this Woot deal while it's still up for grabs.

Not only will you enjoy a premium listening experience, but you'll also get these puppies for only $84.95, scoring $85 in savings. Yep, that's right! This is a 50% discount, which we believe makes Apple's high-end Beats Studio Buds+ an absolute bargain.

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent: Save 50% at Woot!

$84 95
$169 95
$85 off (50%)
Woot is offering a massive 50% discount on the premium Beats Studio Buds+, allowing you to score the Transparent model for only $84.95! The earbuds deliver premium sound, have great ANC, and are an absolute must-have at their current price. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds+: Save 41% on Amazon!

$70 off (41%)
Alternatively, you can get a pair of Beats Studio Buds on Amazon. The retailer is offering a 41% discount on them, letting you enhance your listening experience for just under $100.
Buy at Amazon


The only thing is that the offer is for the Transparent model, which looks fancy but may not be everyone’s cup of tea. On the flip side, the earbuds come with a one-year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty, so you won’t be on your own in case something goes wrong with them.

As proper Beats earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds+ deliver top-quality sound with clear highs and heavy bass. They also support Apple’s Spatial Audio, offering surround sound and a more immersive listening experience.

You also get top-tier ANC, which does a solid job of blocking pesky noises, even though it’s still a bit behind the ANC on flagship earbuds from Sony and Bose. Of course, those also cost an arm and a leg, while you can score the Buds+ for just a fraction of their price, so we believe it’s a compromise worth overlooking.

Beyond the premium sound and high-end ANC, you also get a solid IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they’re protected against sweat and light splashes. So, they can double as workout earbuds as well. And with a total of 36 hours of playtime with their case and up to 9 hours on their own per charge, we think their battery life is as incredible as the listening experience they deliver.

So, don't miss out! The Beats Studio Buds+ are an absolute steal at 50% off. Act fast and save now while you can!

