Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are back in the spotlight with a cool 41% discount
As we recently shared, the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently on sale for a whopping 43% off and can be yours for just under a $200 discount, a bargain price for all the bells and whistles these puppies have to offer. However, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, Woot has made the Beats Studio Buds+ an equally unmissable deal.
As a proper Beats product, they deliver rich sound with punchy bass and crisp highs, making them a great choice for all kinds of music lovers. While they don't feature Apple's fancy Spatial Audio or head-tracking, they still come with Dolby Atmos support, offering an immersive feel. Plus, the active noise cancellation (ANC) is capable enough to block out most background noise, helping you enjoy your music or podcasts with fewer distractions.
Don't wait around, though! Since the offer is available at Woot, it might expire quickly. And it would be a shame if you missed out on scoring a pair since these fellas are a top choice with their sleek design, powerful sound, and unbeatable price.
The Amazon-owned retailer is offering these high-quality earphones at a massive 41% discount, allowing you to score their Transparent model for just $99.99. Thanks to this price cut, you can save about $70 and enjoy some serious audio performance.
These buds also have a water-resistant design with an IPX4 rating, meaning they can handle sweat and light splashes, making them a solid option for the gym. And with a battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge (with ANC off), plus a total of 36 hours with the charging case, you'll forget the last time you had to charge them.
