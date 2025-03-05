GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are back in the spotlight with a cool 41% discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Beats Studio Buds+
As we recently shared, the flagship Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently on sale for a whopping 43% off and can be yours for just under a $200 discount, a bargain price for all the bells and whistles these puppies have to offer. However, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, Woot has made the Beats Studio Buds+ an equally unmissable deal.

The Amazon-owned retailer is offering these high-quality earphones at a massive 41% discount, allowing you to score their Transparent model for just $99.99. Thanks to this price cut, you can save about $70 and enjoy some serious audio performance.

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent color: Save 41%!

$99 99
$169 95
$70 off (41%)
Grab the Transparent option of the sleek Beats Studio Buds+ for a whopping 41% off at Woot. This way, you'll score a pair of great sounding earbuds for just under $100. In addition, they have effective ANC and offer great battery life. They are a true bargain at their current price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds+: Save 29% on Amazon!

$50 off (29%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ on Amazon, where they are available for $120 off.
Buy at Amazon


As a proper Beats product, they deliver rich sound with punchy bass and crisp highs, making them a great choice for all kinds of music lovers. While they don't feature Apple's fancy Spatial Audio or head-tracking, they still come with Dolby Atmos support, offering an immersive feel. Plus, the active noise cancellation (ANC) is capable enough to block out most background noise, helping you enjoy your music or podcasts with fewer distractions.

These buds also have a water-resistant design with an IPX4 rating, meaning they can handle sweat and light splashes, making them a solid option for the gym. And with a battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge (with ANC off), plus a total of 36 hours with the charging case, you'll forget the last time you had to charge them.

Don't wait around, though! Since the offer is available at Woot, it might expire quickly. And it would be a shame if you missed out on scoring a pair since these fellas are a top choice with their sleek design, powerful sound, and unbeatable price.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless