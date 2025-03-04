Apple's Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling fast after generous 43% discount
The Beats Studio Pro are among the best headphones on the market and probably on your radar if you're a Beats fan looking to upgrade your listening experience.
There is one issue, though. At around $350, these puppies are on the pricey side. So, snagging a pair will put a dent in your bank account. That's why we encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal right here, as you can currently take your listening to the next level at a bargain price.
Amazon is selling these flagship Beats cans for a whopping 43% off, bringing their price down to just under $200. Thanks to this, you can save $150 and rock the best Beats headphones money can buy.
As a premium audio product, the Studio Pro deliver high-quality audio with rich, well-balanced sound, deep bass, and crisp highs. Additionally, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio, offering an immersive, three-dimensional experience.
Something worth noting, though, is that the ear cups are on the smaller side. So, if you have larger ears, you may start feeling ear fatigue after prolonged listening sessions. Furthermore, ANC requires a good fit for optimal noise canceling.
But don't fret—you'll have 30 days to return the headphones if they don't fit well. We believe this deal is too good to pass up, especially considering that the headphones also offer up to 40 hours of playback, in addition to their awesome sound quality and capable ANC. So, don't hesitate and score a pair for less now!
Their Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is another major highlight. Although a bit behind industry leaders like Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, it still blocks out noise pretty well, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.
