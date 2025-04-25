Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are sleek, boast great sound, and are selling for 41% off
Why settle for ordinary earbuds when you can get premium sound at an unbeatable price? Right now, Woot has an exciting deal on the Beats Studio Buds+, knocking $70 off their usual cost.
That means you can grab the transparent version of these fellas for just under $100, a 41% discount that makes them a total steal. Act fast, though, as this is a limited-time offer that may expire any minute! You definitely don't want to miss out on it, especially considering how much they offer for the price.
Beats has built a reputation for rich, bass-heavy sound, and the Studio Buds+ are no exception. They deliver clear highs, deep lows, and immersive audio, thanks to Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, they have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which may be inferior to the ANC on Sony's and Bose's flagship earbuds, but it still does a great job of keeping distracting noises at bay.
They are pretty durable, too. Boasting an IPX4 rating, they can handle sweat and light splashes of water, making them a great pick for workouts or outdoor use. Plus, with up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge—up to 36 hours with the charging case—you'll have plenty of power to keep you going throughout the day, especially if you enjoy listening to music while working.
Overall, for under $100, the Beats Studio Buds+ are a fantastic choice, offering solid sound, effective ANC, and long battery life—all in a sleek design. So, if you think these check all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate—save on a pair with this deal now!
