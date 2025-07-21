Beats Studio Buds get hefty discount on Amazon, becoming a deal you can’t pass up

Beats Studio Buds in white: Save 47% on Amazon! $70 off (47%) Amazon is currently offering a massive 47% discount on the Beats Studio Buds in white. This means you can score a pair for just under $80, saving you $70. The earbuds offer good sound, have decent ANC, and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. Save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds in red: Save 52% on Amazon! $78 off (52%) If you want to save more, feel free to get the model in red, which is selling at an even heftier 52% discount. This lets you grab a pair for less than $73. Buy at Amazon

If you're in the market for good-sounding earbuds but don't want to break the bank, you should definitely check out Amazon's deal on the Beats Studio Buds.The model in white is currently selling at a massive 47% discount at the retailer, slashing a whole $70 off its price. This lets you score a pair for just under $80 instead of the usual $150. And if you're a fan of red, you can save even more with the red version, as it's discounted by 52% and is going for just under $73.It's not just the deal that’s impressive — these earbuds bring a lot to the table, especially at their current price on Amazon. With solid sound featuring deep bass and crisp highs, they’re a great choice for hip-hop lovers. While the mids aren’t as prominent, the overall audio still feels immersive.In addition, they come with ANC, which may not be the best on the market but still does a decent job of blocking pesky noises. The earbuds also have snug ear tips that provide good passive isolation, which adds to the effectiveness of the ANC.As for battery life, these puppies offer up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 24 hours. There is also fast charging support on board, which gives up to an hour of listening time from just a quick 5-minute top-up.All in all, the Beats Studio Buds are worth every penny and are just unmissable at their current price on Amazon. So, don't wait around—grab a pair with this deal and save big!