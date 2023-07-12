Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds at a sweet discount for Prime Day

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds at a sweet discount for Prime Day
You don't need to be a tech enthusiast or an audiophile to know that Beats makes some of the best headphones out there. And since they are among the best, Beats headphones and earbuds often come with hefty price tags.

However, it's Amazon Prime Day 2023, and we've seen some unbelievably good Prime Day headphones deals so far. Even the nice Beats Studio Buds are currently discounted by 40%, which means you can save nearly $60 if you get a pair of Beats Studio Buds right now. Note that this is a Prime Day deal, which means you must be a Prime Member in order to capitalize on this offer.

Beats Studio Buds: Save $60!

Grab the Beats Studio Buds during Prime Day and save $60 in the process. The earbuds have great sound and decent ANC for their price. Furthermore, they are a real steal right now thanks to Amazon's current 40% discount.
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 95
Buy at Amazon


If you are looking for Beats earbuds on a budget, then the Beats Studio Buds are definitely the earphones you should go for. Their price tag is budget-friendly, even outside shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. And with Amazon's current huge $60 discount, the Beats Studio Buds are basically a steal right now.

In a true Beats fashion, the Beats Studio Buds have a slight emphasis on bass and sound awesome. They also come with active noise cancellation, which, let's just say, it works. You will still hear noises from the outside world, but they will be slightly silenced. So don't expect a complete cut-off from the outside world when you turn ANC on.

As for the battery life of these bad boys, they offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with ANC turned off. With the case and ANC off, the earbuds offer up to 24 hours of playtime.

If you want to score big savings on a new smartphone as well, check out the offers below:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Alternatively, you can enjoy 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 OFF

Enter the world of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the 256 GB model for $850! If you are confident that you want more storage, you can get the 512 GB variant for a full $400 off ($980)! Get this premium flagship by Samsung now at a very good price thanks to this Prime Day offer and enjoy stellar performance, one of the best camera phones on the market, and the Samsung flagship experience!
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save an epic $700

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a generous $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular 'vanilla' flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable! Keep in mind that not all colors are in stock anymore, so hurry!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless