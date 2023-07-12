Grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds at a sweet discount for Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You don't need to be a tech enthusiast or an audiophile to know that Beats makes some of the best headphones out there. And since they are among the best, Beats headphones and earbuds often come with hefty price tags.
However, it's Amazon Prime Day 2023, and we've seen some unbelievably good Prime Day headphones deals so far. Even the nice Beats Studio Buds are currently discounted by 40%, which means you can save nearly $60 if you get a pair of Beats Studio Buds right now. Note that this is a Prime Day deal, which means you must be a Prime Member in order to capitalize on this offer.
If you are looking for Beats earbuds on a budget, then the Beats Studio Buds are definitely the earphones you should go for. Their price tag is budget-friendly, even outside shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. And with Amazon's current huge $60 discount, the Beats Studio Buds are basically a steal right now.
In a true Beats fashion, the Beats Studio Buds have a slight emphasis on bass and sound awesome. They also come with active noise cancellation, which, let's just say, it works. You will still hear noises from the outside world, but they will be slightly silenced. So don't expect a complete cut-off from the outside world when you turn ANC on.
As for the battery life of these bad boys, they offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with ANC turned off. With the case and ANC off, the earbuds offer up to 24 hours of playtime.
