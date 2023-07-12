Grab a pair of Beats Studio Buds at a sweet discount for Prime Day

Beats Studio Buds: Save $60! Grab the Beats Studio Buds during Prime Day and save $60 in the process. The earbuds have great sound and decent ANC for their price. Furthermore, they are a real steal right now thanks to Amazon's current 40% discount. $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 95 Buy at Amazon

If you are looking for Beats earbuds on a budget, then the Beats Studio Buds are definitely the earphones you should go for. Their price tag is budget-friendly, even outside shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. And with Amazon's current huge $60 discount, the Beats Studio Buds are basically a steal right now.In a true Beats fashion, the Beats Studio Buds have a slight emphasis on bass and sound awesome. They also come with active noise cancellation, which, let's just say, it works. You will still hear noises from the outside world, but they will be slightly silenced. So don't expect a complete cut-off from the outside world when you turn ANC on.As for the battery life of these bad boys, they offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with ANC turned off. With the case and ANC off, the earbuds offer up to 24 hours of playtime.