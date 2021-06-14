Beats Studio Buds show up again, this time on Best Buy's website
Another day, another Beats Studio Buds leak
A now-removed Beats Studio Buds banner briefly appeared at the top of Best Buy’s official website this morning. It included close-up shot of the earbuds alongside the tagline ‘Made for music.’
This leak suggests Best Buy is ready for Apple to hit publish on the Beats Studio Buds press release. That, coupled with the fact that a recent leak said the announcement is ‘imminent,’ mean an unveiling could happen as soon as this week.
The Beats Studio Buds are expected to retail at $149.99 in the United States and be available in three colors — Black, White, and Red. A matching charging case is part of the package.
Not much else is known about the features at this stage, but the Beats Studio Buds design is believed to be a preview of what Apple is planning for next year’s second-gen AirPods Pro.
