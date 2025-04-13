Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

At 41% off, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are the top-tier earbuds you should get

If you're looking for high-end earbuds but don't want to splurge a lot of cash, you'll be pleased to learn that you can treat yourself to a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ for just under $100.

Yep! Right now, their transparent option is going for $70 off their usual price of about $170 on Amazon, letting you score a pair for south of $100. That's a massive 41% discount if you act fast and take advantage of this limited-time offer before it expires.

Beats Studio Buds+ Transparent: Save 41% on Amazon!

$70 off (41%)
Get the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ for a whopping 41% off on Amazon. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair of great-sounding earbuds for just under $100, which is a fantastic deal. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Beats is known for its high-end audio products, and it's no surprise that its top-tier earphones offer rich sound with strong bass and clear highs. Furthermore, the earbuds feature Dolby Atmos support, delivering an immersive listening experience.

As true high-end earphones, the Studio Buds+ also boast capable ANC, which does a pretty decent job at silencing most pesky noises from the outside world. They are also IPX4-certified, making them great for the gym as well, since they have the necessary protection to handle sweat and light splashes of water.

What about battery life? Well, they excel in this department, too, offering up to 9 hours of listening time on their own and up to a total of 36 hours with their case.

Overall, the Beats Studio Buds+ are worth every penny spent, boasting great sound, effective ANC, and reliable battery life. Moreover, they are a true bargain at their current sub-$100 price. That's why we encourage you not to waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of brand-new Beats earbuds at a great price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
