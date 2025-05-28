At 53% off, the Beats Studio Buds are an unmissable deal

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The earbuds have good sound, effective ANC, and can be yours for only $69.95. Don't miss out!

Looking for an unmissable deal on top-quality Beats earbuds? Well, you're in luck!

Right now, Woot is offering a massive 53% discount on the Beats Studio Buds, bringing the price down to just $69.99—a steal compared to their usual price of about $150. But as always with Woot, this is a limited-time offer, so if you want to snag these premium earbuds at a bargain price, you'll need to act fast!

Beats Studio Buds: Now 53% OFF at Woot!

$69 95
$149 95
$80 off (53%)
Grab the Beats Studio Buds at Woot for a massive 53% off. They deliver solid sound, offer up to 24 hours of playtime with the case, and at under $70, they're a total steal. Don’t miss your chance to snag a pair!
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds: Save 33% on Amazon!

$50 off (33%)
Alternatively, you can snag a pair on Amazon, where the earbuds are 33% off and going for just under $100.
Buy at Amazon


As for the earbuds themselves, they're known for their powerful sound, with a tuning that emphasizes deep bass and crisp highs. This makes them perfect for hip-hop or anything with a strong beat. While the mids take a slight backseat, the overall listening experience remains immersive and engaging.

Plus, they come with Active Noise Cancellation, which, while not the strongest on the market, still helps reduce background noise. On top of that, they have snug-fitting ear tips that offer good isolation, complementing the effective ANC.

Battery life is another strong point. You get up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and with the charging case, that extends to 24 hours of total listening. The earbuds support fast charging as well, with a quick 5-minute charge giving you up to an hour of listening time—perfect for those moments when you need a fast top-up before heading out.

One of the best things about these buds is that they work seamlessly with both Android and Apple devices. So, you'll enjoy reliable connectivity and great sound quality whether you're rocking an iPhone or an Android phone.

Bottom line, the Beats Studio Buds are just unmissable at their current price at Woot. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save on a pair now while the deal is still up for grabs!
