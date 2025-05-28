At 53% off, the Beats Studio Buds are an unmissable deal





Beats Studio Buds: Now 53% OFF at Woot! $69 95 $149 95 $80 off (53%)

Beats Studio Buds: Save 33% on Amazon! $50 off (33%)



As for the earbuds themselves, they're known for their powerful sound, with a tuning that emphasizes deep bass and crisp highs. This makes them perfect for hip-hop or anything with a strong beat. While the mids take a slight backseat, the overall listening experience remains immersive and engaging.



Plus, they come with Active Noise Cancellation, which, while not the strongest on the market, still helps reduce background noise. On top of that, they have snug-fitting ear tips that offer good isolation, complementing the effective ANC.



Battery life is another strong point. You get up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and with the charging case, that extends to 24 hours of total listening. The earbuds support fast charging as well, with a quick 5-minute charge giving you up to an hour of listening time—perfect for those moments when you need a fast top-up before heading out.



