Up Next:
Apple launches special edition Beats Fit Pro Alo Yoga earbuds
Apple announced a new pair of special edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds designed in collaboration with Alo Yoga, the US-based athletic apparel retailer, which has its own virtual space in Roblox.
The newly launched special edition Alo X Beats Fit Pro are now available for purchase from Alo’s website for $200 and come in just one color: Black Sparkle. They feature a custom case with high-gloss coating infused with shimmering sparkles, hence the name of color.
The newly launched special edition Alo X Beats Fit Pro are now available for purchase from Alo’s website for $200 and come in just one color: Black Sparkle. They feature a custom case with high-gloss coating infused with shimmering sparkles, hence the name of color.
The Beats x Alo collaboration felt truly predestined as both Los Angeles hometown brands have made a lasting impact on fitness and culture. Beats and Alo have a shared passion for high-performance products that allow our customers to express their unique and distinct personalities. We're thrilled to join forces with Alo and bring the perfect tech accessory to the world of fitness.
To hype up the partnership, Beats and Alo are working with Grammy award-winning Global Platinum Recording artist Tyla for the launch campaign of the Alo X Beats Fit Pro.
According to Apple, the campaign that was filmed in Bahamas “is an immersive sensory journey featuring the track “Safer” off her recently released debut album, TYLA.”
Things that are NOT allowed: