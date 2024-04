Apple launches special edition Beats Fit Pro Alo Yoga earbuds

To hype up the partnership, Beats and Alo are working with Grammy award-winning Global Platinum Recording artist Tyla for the launch campaign of the Alo X Beats Fit Pro.



According to Apple, the campaign that was filmed in Bahamas “ is an immersive sensory journey featuring the track “Safer” off her recently released debut album, TYLA .”

Apple announced a new pair of special edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds designed in collaboration with Alo Yoga, the US-based athletic apparel retailer, which has its own virtual space in Roblox.The newly launched special edition Alo X Beats Fit Pro are now available for purchase from Alo’s website for $200 and come in just one color: Black Sparkle. They feature a custom case with high-gloss coating infused with shimmering sparkles, hence the name of color.