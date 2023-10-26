Get Beats Solo3 with a sweet discount from Amazon and score nice Beats headphones for less

Beats Solo3: Save $70! Get a pair of Beats Solo3 from Amazon and save $71. The headphones have great sound and incredible battery life, and are perfect for people wanting Beats headphones on a budget. $71 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo3: Save $70! Get a pair of Beats Solo3 from Best Buy and save $71. The headphones have great sound and incredible battery life, and perfect for people wanting Beats headphones on a budget. $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Scoring sweet savings on a pair of Beats headphones is always welcome. After all, Beats products may be incredible, but they can be a bit pricey, and not everyone is willing to shell out that much cash for a pair of headphones. Fortunately for you, Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on a pair of Beats cans, allowing you to snag new wireless Beats headphones for less.At the moment, the retailer is offering the Beats Solo3 for 35% off their price, letting you save $71 on these nice headphones if you act fast and take advantage of this sweet deal while it's still hot.Being Beats headphones, the Beats Solo3 are stylish-looking and offer a tight fit. Furthermore, as self-respecting Beats headphones, their sound has an emphasis on bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate.While technically also an Apple product, since Apple owns Beats, the Beats Solo3 come with Apple's W1 chipset on board, allowing them to pair with other Apple devices like your iPhone or iPad faster and easier. That said, the headphones work well with Android as well, so you will be able to use them even if you are team Green Robot.In terms of battery life, the Beats Solo3 deliver up to 40 hours of play time, which is pretty awesome. In addition to that, they sport a 3.5mm audio jack, so you'll be able to blast your favorite songs even if your battery suddenly dies on you.Overall, the Beats Solo3 are nice headphones that offer good sound, tight fit, and amazing battery life. Moreover, Amazon's current discount makes them an even bigger bargain than usual. However, this sweet deal won't be available forever, so our advice is to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a pair of Beats Solo3 at a discounted price today.