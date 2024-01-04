Get yourself a pair of Beats Solo3 at half the price and step into the world of Beats without breaking the bank

Beats Solo3: Save $100! Get a pair of Beats Solo3 through this deal and save $100 in the process. The headphones have good sound, amazing battery life, and are great for someone wanting to get a pair of Beats headphones without breaking the bank. $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

The Beats Solo3 may be more of entry-level headphones, but in true Beats fashion, they sport a stylish design with a tight fit and have an emphasis on bass, which hip-hop fans will definitely find appealing.In addition to their good sound, they are also equipped with an Apple W1 chip, which lets them pair with other Apple devices faster and easier. And don't worry, they also work with Android-powered phones and tablets, which means you will be able to use them even if you are team Green Bubbles.Since the Beats Solo3 are wireless headphones and are powered by a battery, you are probably curious how long they will last you on a single charge. Well, these bad boys should be able to deliver you up to 40 hours of listening time before the need to make a pit stop for refueling. The best thing is that you can continue blasting your songs even if the battery dies on you and there is no way to charge it. The Beats Solo3 sport a 3.5mm audio jack.The Beats Solo3 may not be top-tier headphones like the new BeatsStudio Pro, but they also offer good sound and awesome battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's current price cut turns them into a real steal. So, if you've always wanted a pair of Beats headphones but don't want to spend a fortune simply to have cans bearing the Beats logo, we suggest you take advantage of this deal and snatch a pair of Beats Solo3 at a discounted price now.