Get yourself a pair of Beats Solo3 at half the price and step into the world of Beats without breaking the bank
You usually have to shell out a lot of cash if you want a pair of brand-new Beats headphones, but right now, Amazon has a sweet deal on the Beats Solo3, letting you get a pair of Beats cans without breaking the bank.
Right now, the Beats Solo3 are available for half their price at the retailer, which means you will score sweet savings of $100 if you decide to capitalize on this deal and purchase a pair from Amazon today while the offer is still up for grabs.
The Beats Solo3 may be more of entry-level headphones, but in true Beats fashion, they sport a stylish design with a tight fit and have an emphasis on bass, which hip-hop fans will definitely find appealing.
In addition to their good sound, they are also equipped with an Apple W1 chip, which lets them pair with other Apple devices faster and easier. And don't worry, they also work with Android-powered phones and tablets, which means you will be able to use them even if you are team Green Bubbles.
The Beats Solo3 may not be top-tier headphones like the new Beats
Studio Pro, but they also offer good sound and awesome battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's current price cut turns them into a real steal. So, if you've always wanted a pair of Beats headphones but don't want to spend a fortune simply to have cans bearing the Beats logo, we suggest you take advantage of this deal and snatch a pair of Beats Solo3 at a discounted price now.
Since the Beats Solo3 are wireless headphones and are powered by a battery, you are probably curious how long they will last you on a single charge. Well, these bad boys should be able to deliver you up to 40 hours of listening time before the need to make a pit stop for refueling. The best thing is that you can continue blasting your songs even if the battery dies on you and there is no way to charge it. The Beats Solo3 sport a 3.5mm audio jack.
The Beats Solo3 may not be top-tier headphones like the new Beats
