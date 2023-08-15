Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The entry-level Beats Solo3 are now even more tempting for people wanting Beats headphones on a budget

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The entry-level Beats Solo3 are now even more tempting for people wanting Beats headphones on a budg
Want your new headphones to bear the Beats branding, but don't want to spend a lot of money on a pair of headphones? Well, we have great news! The entry-level Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are currently available at a nice 35% discount on Amazon. Such a discount on the Beats Solo3 means you can snatch a pair of these bad boys for $70 off their price at the retailer.

Beats Solo3: Now $70 OFF on Amazon!

Save $70 by getting a pair of Beats Solo3 from Amazon. The headphones offer great sound and amazing battery life and are the perfect choice if you want Beats headphones on a budget.
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


As a real Beats product, the Beats Solo3 are stylish headphones with a snug fit and emphasis on bass. So if you are a hip-hop lover in the market for Beats headphones on a budget, these are the once you should get.

Since Apple owns Beats, the Beats Solo3 are equipped with Apple's W1 chipset, which ensures faster and easier pairing with iPhones and other Apple devices. That said, the headphones also work with Android phones. So take a breath, Android users – you will be able to use your Beats Solo3 with your Android phone.

As for the battery life on the Beats Solo3, the headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time, which is just amazing. With such awesome battery life, you can easily forget when was the last time you charged your Beats Solo3, especially if you don't use them that much. Fortunately, the Beats Solo3 also come with a 3.5mm aux cable, which you can use if you find out that your headphones have no juice left.

In summary, the Beats Solo3 are pretty great and now even more tempting with Amazon's nice discount. So, snatch a pair from Amazon at a lower price while you can.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price
Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Netflix starts testing games on TV following its new game controller mobile app
Netflix starts testing games on TV following its new game controller mobile app
Vote now: Exynos or Snapdragon on the Galaxy S24?
Vote now: Exynos or Snapdragon on the Galaxy S24?
Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you can
Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you can
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
FBI warns smartphone users about scheme that can drain their bank accounts
FBI warns smartphone users about scheme that can drain their bank accounts
The DoorDash app will nudge you to leave a tip or ask you to increase the tip you already left
The DoorDash app will nudge you to leave a tip or ask you to increase the tip you already left
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless