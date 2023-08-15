The entry-level Beats Solo3 are now even more tempting for people wanting Beats headphones on a budget





Beats Solo3: Now $70 OFF on Amazon! Save $70 by getting a pair of Beats Solo3 from Amazon. The headphones offer great sound and amazing battery life and are the perfect choice if you want Beats headphones on a budget. $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon



As a real Beats product, the Beats Solo3 are stylish headphones with a snug fit and emphasis on bass. So if you are a hip-hop lover in the market for Beats headphones on a budget, these are the once you should get.



Since Android phone .



As for the battery life on the Beats Solo3, the headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time, which is just amazing. With such awesome battery life, you can easily forget when was the last time you charged your Beats Solo3, especially if you don't use them that much. Fortunately, the Beats Solo3 also come with a 3.5mm aux cable, which you can use if you find out that your headphones have no juice left.



In summary, the Beats Solo3 are pretty great and now even more tempting with Amazon's nice discount. So, snatch a pair from Amazon at a lower price while you can. As a real Beats product, the Beats Solo3 are stylish headphones with a snug fit and emphasis on bass. So if you are a hip-hop lover in the market for Beats headphones on a budget, these are the once you should get.Since Apple owns Beats, the Beats Solo3 are equipped with Apple's W1 chipset, which ensures faster and easier pairing with iPhones and other Apple devices. That said, the headphones also work with Android phones . So take a breath, Android users – you will be able to use your Beats Solo3 with yourAs for the battery life on the Beats Solo3, the headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time, which is just amazing. With such awesome battery life, you can easily forget when was the last time you charged your Beats Solo3, especially if you don't use them that much. Fortunately, the Beats Solo3 also come with a 3.5mm aux cable, which you can use if you find out that your headphones have no juice left.In summary, the Beats Solo3 are pretty great and now even more tempting with Amazon's nice discount. So, snatch a pair from Amazon at a lower price while you can.

Want your new headphones to bear the Beats branding, but don't want to spend a lot of money on a pair of headphones? Well, we have great news! The entry-level Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are currently available at a nice 35% discount on Amazon. Such a discount on the Beats Solo3 means you can snatch a pair of these bad boys for $70 off their price at the retailer.